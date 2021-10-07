‘Squid Game’ cast explains the origin of the Netflix show’s terrifying giant doll

The cast of “Squid Game” has officially advanced to the late-night TV round of press duties for the hit Netflix drama.

On Wednesday, “Squid Game” stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-Joon and HoYeon Jung appeared virtually on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to discuss the resounding global popularity of the series about a group of debt-ridden contestants who compete in deadly children’s games for the chance to win a lofty cash prize.

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the gruesome TV thriller is currently the No. 1 title on Netflix in 90 countries and is on track to surpass fan favorites “Bridgerton” and “Lupin” as the streaming platform’s most successful show ever — according to Fallon’s sources and Netflix’s self-reported metrics.

“I’m so thankful that so many folks are watching this through so many media outlets, but I feel [the success] even more at this very moment,” Park, who plays Sang-Woo, told Fallon. “It’s real. I feel it in my bones.”

“I definitely think part of the appeal is the Korean children’s games,” added Wi, who plays Jun-Ho. “That can be very original, refreshing and also shocking at the same time to the global viewers. I also feel like we did a good job expressing the true human nature of raw greed and human nature that took place inside the games, which I believe resonates with a lot of the audiences.”

One of the standout moments in the series involves a South Korean version of the game “Red Light, Green Light,” in which a giant doll with cameras for eyes closely surveils the players’ every move. In a brutal twist, competitors who fail to freeze on a red light are shot and killed.

Jung, who plays Sae-byeok, explained the origin of the creepy watch-doll — which has inspired memes galore on social media — to Americans in the “Tonight Show” audience.

“When we were at school [in South Korea], there were characters [in textbooks] — one is a boy and one is a girl,” Jung said. “The boy’s name was Chulsoo, and the girl’s name was Younghee, and she’s the one” upon which the “Red Light, Green Light” doll is based.

Later in the conversation, Fallon and the other actors congratulated Park on recently becoming a father — the same day “Squid Game” debuted on Netflix in South Korea. And, in a separate segment, the co-stars faced off “Squid Game"-style in a series of “Schoolyard Games,” culminating in an egg race to the finish line (winner: Lee).

“It’s quite amazing because the premiere of ‘Squid Game’ was at 4 p.m. KST, and the first time I got to meet my son was at 3:50 p.m.,” Park said. “So he is my lucky charm and a bundle of blessing for me. My friends and many people around me call him ‘Baby Squid.’”