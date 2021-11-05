Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Brad Raffensperger is a guest on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show”

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Biden advisor Cedric Richmond; Mayor-elect Eric Adams (D-N.Y.); Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.); Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.); author Steven Roberts (“Cokie: A Life Well Lived”). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday Former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta. Chris Wallace receives the Panetta Institute’s Jefferson-Lincoln Award. Bill Hemmer interviews Biden advisor Cedric Richmond. Panel: Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.); Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Panel: Marc Short; Catherine Lucey, Wall Street Journal; Juan Williams, Fox News. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Advertisement

Fareed Zakaria GPS President Biden’s global summit; China’s military build-up; climate change; COVID; Afghanistan: national security advisor nominee Jake Sullivan. French politics; French-American relations: Author Bernard-Henri Levy (“The Will to See: Dispatches from a World of Misery and Hope”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); John Solomon (“Just the News”); former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe; Florida congressional candidate Cory Mills (R). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Jaime Harrison; Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R); David Hogg, March for Our Lives; Pennsylvania State Sen. Vincent Hughes (D); Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.); Sheryl Lee Ralph. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Biden advisor Cedric Richmond; Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.); Fred Smith, FedEx; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; John Dickerson; Amy Walter, Cook Political Report. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Panel: Peter Baker; Sara Fagen, Deep Root Analytics; Joshua Johnson; Amna Nawaz. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Panel: Rick Klein; Donna Brazile; Sarah Isgur, Dispatch; author Robert Costa (“Peril”). Global warming: Meteorologist Ginger Zee. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Woke media: Author Batya Ungar-Sargon (“Bad News: How Woke Media is Undermining Democracy”). Journalists and the Biden administration: Steven Waldman, Report for America; Nicole Perlroth, the New York Times. Media narratives vs. reality: Claire Atkinson, Insider; Noah Shachtman, Rolling Stone; Natasha Alford. Tucker Carlson’s documentary “Patriot Purge”: Author Nicole Hemmer (“Messengers of the Right”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Harold Ford Jr.; Glenn Greenwald; Frank Luntz. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Missouri’s new gun law; containing the longest-running oil spill in U.S. history; a foundation endowed by Andrew Carnegie rewards heroic acts. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

TV Grids for the week of Nov. 7 - 13 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 7 - 13 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Movies on TV the week of Nov. 7 - 13 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 7 - 13 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing