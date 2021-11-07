What’s on TV This Week: ‘Red Notice,’ ‘Dexter,’ the CMAs and more

SUNDAY

“Father Christmas Is Back,” and just in the nick of time, in this 2021 holiday comedy. With Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese and Kelsey Grammer. Anytime, Netflix

“Succession’s” Brian Cox lends his gravelly voice and his gravitas to a new two-part episode of “The Simpsons.” 8 p.m. Fox

An aspiring writer (“American Idol’s” Jordin Sparks) hooks up with a hunky chef in the new TV movie “A Christmas Treasure.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Meanwhile, back at the ranch: Kevin Costner saddles up for a fourth season of “Yellowstone.” 8 p.m. Paramount Network

“Condor,” the espionage drama based on the 1975 Robert Redford film “Three Days of the Condor,” returns for Season 2. 9 and 10 p.m. Epix

“Chopped” judge Maneet Chauhan presides over a new season of the seasonal baking competition “Holiday Wars.” 9 p.m. Food Network

Michael C. Hall returns as your friendly neighborhood serial killer in “Dexter: New Blood,” a reboot of the 2006-13 drama. 9 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

Hoping to turn his dad bod back into a rad bod, Will Smith hits the gym in his new reality series “Best Shape of My Life.” Anytime, YouTube

The documentary “Ferguson Rises” on “Independent Lens” looks at life in Ferguson, Mo. in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Michael Brown Jr. by a white police officer in 2014. 10 p.m. KOCE

A real estate expert helps prospective homebuyers seal the deal in the new series “Call the Closer.” 10 p.m. HGTV

TUESDAY

“Supergirl,” we hardly knew ye. Melissa Benoist hangs up her cape in the action drama’s series finale. 8 and 9 p.m. The CW

A feisty widow (Ellen Burstyn) struggles to fit in at a retirement community in the 2021 comedy “Queen Bees.” With Ann-Margret. 8 p.m. Showtime

Actor, activist and Vietnam veteran Wes Studi hosts a new installment of the docuseries “American Veteran.” 9 p.m. KOCE

A pivotal figure in the history of snowboarding is remembered in the 2021 documentary “Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story.” 9 p.m. HBO

Show me the money! “Frontline” discloses the tax havens, offshore accounts, etc. where the rich and powerful hide their assets in the new exposé “Pandora Papers.” 10 p.m. KOCE

A “Shawshank” actor tells tales of real-life prison breaks in his warm, reassuring baritone in the new series “Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman.” 10 p.m. History Channel

WEDNESDAY

Go where the wild things are in the new immersive nature series “Animal” narrated by Bryan Cranston, Rebel Wilson, Rashida Jones and Pedro Pascal. Anytime, Netflix

The super-sized canine from the children’s books returns in the live-action/animated 2021 tale “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” Anytime, Paramount+

It’s back to Boyle Heights for a second season of the Latinx-themed comedy “Gentefied.” Anytime, Netflix

Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson play two Black friends in 1920s Harlem, one of whom has a secret, in Rebecca Hall’s complex 2021 drama “Passing.” Anytime, Netflix

Country music’s finest are feted at “The 55th Annual CMA Awards.” Luke Bryan hosts the festivities from Nashville. 8 p.m. ABC

Cougars and bobcats and bears, oh my! You’ll meet them and other critters “Born in the Rockies” on this new two-part episode of “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

E.T. phone home! The efforts of astronomers to find alien planets are charted on a new “Nova Universe Revealed.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Oh, the humanity! The “Hindenburg’s Fatal Flaws” are revealed in an investigation into the infamous 1937 air disaster on this new episode of “Secrets of the Dead.” 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

Get back in “The Game” with a second reboot of this 2006-09 and 2011-15 pro football-themed comedy-drama. Anytime, Paramount+

OG social-media influencer Paris Hilton prepares to walk down the aisle in the new reality series “Paris in Love.” Anytime, Peacock

“Pretty Little Liars’” Lucy Hale joins the hunt for a serial killer in the new mystery drama “Ragdoll.” Anytime, AMC+

The new documentary “3212 Un-Redacted” questions the Pentagon’s official report on the deaths of four U.S. Special Forces soldiers killed in an ambush in Niger in 2017. Anytime, Hulu

The new documentary “Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of WWII” pays respect to the thousands of Japanese Americans who joined the fight despite enduring discrimination here at home. 8 p.m. History Channel

The stars come out to honor our nation’s veterans in the new special “Variety’s Salute to Service.” With Kevin Bacon, Gary Sinise, et al. 9 p.m. History Channel

Pour a glass of milk, it’s time for a new season of “Christmas Cookie Challenge.” 9 p.m. Food Network

FRIDAY

A transgender teen from a close-knit New Jersey family shares her struggles and triumphs in the new docuseries “Always Jane.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

Bruce Willis is hunted for sport by some people who’ve apparently never seen a Bruce Willis movie in the 2021 thriller “Apex.” Anytime, AMC+

“Jojo Rabbit” scene stealer Archie Yates is forced to fend for himself in the 2021 comedy-franchise entry “Home Sweet Home Alone.” Anytime, Disney+

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is profiled in the 2021 documentary “Mayor Pete.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

The new docuseries “Pau Gasol: It’s About the Journey” gets up close and personal with the former Lakers star. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot share the screen — they’re gonna need a bigger screen — in the globe-trotting 2021 action comedy “Red Notice.” Anytime, Netflix

Paul Rudd is “The Shrink Next Door” and Will Ferrell is the longtime patient he’s taking advantage of in this new dark comedy. With Kathryn Hahn. Anytime, Apple TV+

“Days of Our Lives’” Alison Sweeney tries to track down a secret admirer in the new TV movie “Open by Christmas.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

“Fantasy Island’s” Roselyn Sánchez finds a fella she can chill with in the new TV movie “An Ice Wine Christmas.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

The new special “Murdered and Missing in Montana” probes the mysterious deaths of three young Indigenous women. 8 p.m. Oxygen

Another NBA great is profiled in the 2021 documentary “Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible.” 8 p.m. Showtime

“Star Wars” composer John Williams leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a selection of his classical pieces on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

It’s all relative in the new holiday romance “My Christmas Family Tree.” With Aimee Teegarden. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A young Asian American b-baller nicknamed “Boogie” chases his own hoop dreams in writer-director Eddie Huang’s 2021 drama. With Taylor Takahashi. 8 p.m. HBO

A romance develops between two very different photographers in the new TV movie “A Picture Perfect Holiday.” With Tatyana Ali. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Marcus Allen — Trojan, Raider, Heisman Trophy winner, Super Bowl MVP, Hall of Famer, etc. — is profiled on a new “NFL Icons.” 10 p.m. Epix

“Running on Empty” singer-songwriter Jackson Browne holds court on a new installment of “Austin City Limits.” 11:30 p.m. KOCE

