Guests on Sunday talk shows: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) will be on ‘This Week’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) will be a guest on ABC’s “This Week With George Stephanopoulos.”
By Ed Stockly
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz. Sandy Lerner, Ayrshire Farm. Panel: Karl Rove; Jacqueline Alemany, Washington Post; Juan Williams. Guest anchor Trace Gallagher. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 11 p.m. Fox News

Sunday Morning Futures Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.); Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.); Keith Kellogg; Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.). Guest anchor Jason Chaffetz. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.); Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.); candidate for New York attorney general Daniel Goldman; Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles); Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles). (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dave Clarke, Amazon Worldwide Consumer. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Panel: Hallie Jackson; Danielle Pletka, American Enterprise Institute; Eugene Robinson, Washington Post; Jake Sherman, Punchbowl News. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Panel: Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; Heidi Heitkamp; Reihan Salam, Manhattan Institute. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Mara Liasson; Brian Kilmeade; author Jonathan Karl (“Betrayal”). (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews 4:30 p.m. KTLA

60 Minutes A 19-year-old freshman who of died of alcohol poisoning while pledging a fraternity. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

