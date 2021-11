Movies on TV this week: ‘Casablanca,’ TCM; ‘The Godfather,’ ‘The Godfather, Part II’ on TMC

Movies on TV the week of Nov. 28 - Dec. 4 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 28 - Dec. 4 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Nov 28 - Dec 4, 2021

Aliens (1986) Showtime Tues. 7:30 p.m.

All the President’s Men (1976) Cinemax Sun. 6:23 a.m.

Casablanca (1942) TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) TMC Sun. 8:20 a.m. TMC Sun. 10:30 p.m.

A Christmas Story (1983) TBS Sat. 6 p.m. TBS Sat. 8 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Director’s Cut (1977) Showtime Tues. 5 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Showtime Mon. 11:30 a.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:55 p.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) POP Fri. 11:30 p.m. POP Sat. 7 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) KVEA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Gay Divorcee (1934) TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) TMC Sun. 2 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) TMC Sun. 11 a.m.

In the Heat of the Night (1967) Cinemax Sun. 1:04 a.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) NBC Sat. 8 p.m.

Patton (1970) Encore Fri. 8:47 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:45 p.m. Encore Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Platoon (1986) Ovation Fri. 9 p.m.

Psycho (1960) TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) VH1 Sun. 9:30 a.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) TMC Mon. 1:05 p.m.

The Road Warrior (1981) BBC America Wed. 4 a.m. BBC America Wed. Noon

Saving Private Ryan (1998) AMC Sun. 12:22 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) Showtime Wed. 1 a.m. TMC Thur. 9 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) History Sun. Noon

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:12 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) Ovation Wed. 8 p.m.

The Thing (1982) Encore Wed. 5:03 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Top Hat (1935) TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Vertigo (1958) TMC Tues. 3:50 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Showtime Tues. 12:45 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Nov 28 - Dec 4, 2021

The A-Team (2010) ★★ IFC Tues. 4:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 9:15 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Bravo Fri. Noon Bravo Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 5 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:40 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ IFC Fri. 7:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 2 a.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Black Knight (2001) ★★ IFC Fri. 2:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 6:45 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 5:30 a.m.

El Dorado (1967) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 7:30 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 5 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ IFC Wed. Noon

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 4 p.m. BBC America Mon. 11 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2:45 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ IFC Wed. 11 a.m. BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Sun. 9:22 a.m. IFC Wed. 4 p.m. BBC America Fri. Noon BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

McLintock! (1963) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Money Train (1995) ★ IFC Tues. 11:15 a.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 3:06 p.m. Syfy Fri. 12:05 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:15 a.m. Bravo Sat. Noon

Proud Mary (2018) ★ IFC Tues. 9:15 a.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sundance Sat. 7 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

The Rookie (1990) ★★ Sundance Sat. 2:15 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ IFC Tues. 1:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 7 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Nov 28 - Dec 4, 2021

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 7:30 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ TMC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Ovation Sun. Noon

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1:45 p.m. Showtime Tues. 2:30 p.m. Showtime Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ AMC Sun. 4:22 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TBS Sun. 10 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Bravo Fri. Noon Bravo Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 5 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:40 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ IFC Fri. 7:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 2 a.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 11:15 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 11:20 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ HBO Sun. 3:20 p.m. HBO Wed. 11:10 a.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ HBO Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Starz Mon. 7:09 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ MTV Mon. 6:15 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ POP Sat. 2 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 12:40 p.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 4 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 6:45 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ TOON Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:06 a.m. AMC Sat. 7:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 5:39 a.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 8 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ Syfy Tues. 7:40 p.m. Syfy Tues. 11:26 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 2 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 5:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 9:15 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ BBC America Tues. 4:45 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:40 a.m.

Crimson Tide (1995) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10:10 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Showtime Mon. 11:30 a.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:55 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ TMC Tues. 10:05 a.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 2:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 1 a.m. Syfy Sat. 6 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 8 p.m.

Doctor Zhivago (1965) ★★★ TCM Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ POP Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) ★★★★ POP Fri. 11:30 p.m. POP Sat. 7 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ KVEA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Encore Tues. 8:48 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:20 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Mon. 9:10 a.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 6 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m. POP Tues. 2 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 5 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Encore Fri. 3:25 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:45 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Encore Thur. 11:44 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 10 a.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 3 p.m. BBC America Fri. 7 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ BBC America Thur. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 11 a.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ Showtime Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ BBC America Tues. 7:16 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 7 a.m. CMT Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ AMC Mon. 2 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:30 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 4 p.m. BBC America Mon. 11 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2:45 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ AMC Sat. Noon

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Freeform Mon. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m. USA Fri. 9 p.m. USA Sat. 4 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ E! Sun. 6:15 p.m. E! Sun. 8:45 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Encore Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ E! Fri. 10 a.m. E! Sat. 1:21 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ E! Fri. 5:03 p.m. E! Sat. 8:25 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ E! Fri. 11:50 p.m. E! Sun. 3:06 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ E! Fri. 8:35 p.m. E! Sun. Noon

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ E! Fri. 1:58 p.m. E! Sat. 5:20 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ E! Fri. 6:27 a.m. E! Sat. 9:46 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 9 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 5:50 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3:10 p.m. Freeform Sat. 8:50 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Freeform Wed. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:40 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:20 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Nickelodeon Tues. 9 p.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ FX Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Thur. 1:40 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ CMT Fri. 9 p.m. CMT Sat. 6 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ VH1 Sun. Noon CMT Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Sun. 9:22 a.m. IFC Wed. 4 p.m. BBC America Fri. Noon BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ TMC Thur. 7 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Starz Sun. 4:39 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2 a.m.

Leave Her to Heaven (1945) ★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Encore Sun. 5:41 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Thur. 5 p.m. FX Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 4 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 6 p.m.

Maverick (1994) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 8 p.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) ★★★ TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ TOON Sun. 6 p.m. TOON Mon. 5 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 3:46 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ MTV Tues. 2:55 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FX Mon. 9 a.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ FX Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ MTV Sun. 6 a.m. CMT Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Wed. 1:10 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 9:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 2:10 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ Showtime Fri. Noon

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ AMC Thur. 9:15 a.m. AMC Thur. 12:15 p.m. AMC Fri. Noon AMC Fri. 6 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 9 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Comedy Central Sun. 7 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Mon. 4 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. Noon

The Passion of the Christ (2004) ★★★ UNIMAS Sat. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Patton (1970) ★★★★ Encore Fri. 8:47 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:45 p.m. Encore Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ AMC Sun. 7:22 a.m. AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 10 a.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Ovation Fri. 9 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ TOON Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Thur. 1:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ VH1 Sun. 9:30 a.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sundance Sat. 7 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ TMC Mon. 1:05 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 12:14 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Freeform Wed. 1:15 p.m. Freeform Fri. 9:25 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 11:05 a.m. Freeform Fri. 7:15 p.m. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 12:22 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 1 a.m. TMC Thur. 9 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Comedy Central Sun. 1 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 5 p.m. VH1 Fri. 5 p.m. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Sun. 10:40 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Comedy Central Sun. 3 p.m. VH1 Fri. 7 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. Paramount Thur. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Encore Fri. 5:14 a.m. Encore Fri. 7:10 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 11:15 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ TNT Mon. Noon

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ TNT Mon. 1 a.m. TNT Mon. 5:15 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ TNT Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 1:35 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Encore Thur. 1:36 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2:55 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:12 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Ovation Wed. 8 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8:06 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:09 p.m. Encore Tues. 3:08 a.m. Encore Tues. 2:38 p.m. Encore Tues. 11:29 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 9:30 a.m. BBC America Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Disney Fri. 5:10 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ USA Tues. 4:33 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ HBO Sat. 2:35 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Mon. 5:20 a.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Encore Wed. 6:55 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 12:45 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Encore Mon. 9:16 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:50 p.m.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 11:53 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ BBC America Sun. Noon BBC America Mon. 2:16 a.m.