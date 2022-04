Movies on TV this week: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ on Epix; ‘Chinatown’ on Cinemax and more

Movies on TV the week of April 17 - 23 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, April 17 - 23 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of April 17 - 23, 2022

American Beauty (1999) TMC Mon. 4 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) Cinemax Fri. 9:40 a.m.

The Conversation (1974) EPIX Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Glory (1989) EPIX Wed. 10:25 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

Great Expectations (1946) TCM Tues. 7:15 p.m.

In Which We Serve (1942) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

The Last Picture Show (1971) TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934) TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) TCM Sun. 4:45 a.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

The Quiet Man (1952) EPIX Mon. 8:50 a.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) EPIX Fri. 1 a.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) Showtime Tues. 11:40 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. Noon

Toy Story (1995) Freeform Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 2:40 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of April 17 - 23, 2022

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Arachnophobia (1990) ★★★ IFC Sat. 1:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Bravo Wed. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Thur. 6 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ IFC Sat. 4:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 10:15 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2:45 a.m.

The Change-Up (2011) ★★ Bravo Sat. Noon Bravo Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Sun. 11:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 10:45 p.m. AMC Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 10:45 p.m. Bravo Fri. 6 p.m.

Die Hard 2 (1990) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 3 a.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 3 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 a.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11 p.m.

Fun With Dick and Jane (2005) ★★ Bravo Tues. 1:30 a.m. Bravo Tues. 6 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 5 p.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bravo Sat. Noon

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Sat. 7 a.m.

The Negotiator (1998) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Bravo Mon. 6 a.m. Bravo Mon. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 4 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) ★★ IFC Fri. 11:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Sat. 9:45 a.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ BBC America Sun. 9:14 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2:59 a.m. IFC Sat. 2:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985) ★★ Sundance Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Bravo Sat. 7 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Bravo Wed. 6 a.m. Bravo Thur. 1:30 a.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of April 17 - 23, 2022

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Aladdin (1992) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 3:40 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ TMC Mon. 4 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 11:33 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 4:10 p.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ KCOP Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 9 a.m. Showtime Sat. 1:45 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Showtime Fri. 10:45 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 1:20 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ IFC Sat. 4:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ HBO Sat. 3 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 10:15 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ Encore Wed. 5:31 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ AMC Fri. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ MLB Sun. 5 p.m. FS1 Wed. 4 p.m. Showtime Thur. 1 p.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 7 p.m. Syfy Sun. 10 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 4 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ FX Mon. 1 p.m. FX Tues. 1 a.m. FXX Fri. 10 a.m. FXX Sat. 7 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ Syfy Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Ovation Wed. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Showtime Mon. 6 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ POP Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ BBC America Tues. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ HBO Thur. 2:10 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 1:07 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 5:57 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 3 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Wed. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 3 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 7 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 10:45 p.m. Bravo Fri. 6 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 10 p.m. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 9 p.m. Paramount Fri. 8 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ BET Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Encore Mon. 10:03 a.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Sun. 3:09 a.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Fri. Noon

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 11 a.m. Showtime Tues. 6:15 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Sun. 11:14 a.m. AMC Wed. 10:45 a.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ AMC Fri. 9:55 a.m. AMC Sat. 5:44 a.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Showtime Mon. 11:45 a.m. Showtime Thur. 6:45 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Free Guy (2021) ★★★ HBO Mon. 7 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ EPIX Thur. 9:40 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 8:25 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ AMC Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 3 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ AMC Sun. 4:23 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ BBC America Thur. 4:01 a.m. BBC America Thur. Noon BBC America Thur. 6 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Starz Sat. 3:04 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ E! Fri. 9:35 p.m. E! Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ USA Sun. 10 p.m. USA Mon. 1:30 p.m. E! Sat. 4:35 a.m. E! Sat. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ E! Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ USA Mon. 1:30 a.m. USA Mon. 5 p.m. E! Sat. 8:05 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ USA Sun. 7 p.m. E! Sat. 1:30 a.m. E! Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ E! Fri. 6 p.m. E! Sat. 9 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:29 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 1:10 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Encore Fri. 11:01 a.m. Encore Fri. 6:46 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Freeform Sun. 11 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 11:35 a.m. HBO Fri. 6:10 a.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 5 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ BBC America Thur. 1:59 a.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ AMC Fri. 12:25 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 1 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:10 a.m.

The Lion King (2019) ★★ Freeform Sun. 5:45 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ HBO Fri. 4 a.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Syfy Sun. 5 p.m. Syfy Mon. 1:05 a.m. E! Fri. 7 a.m. E! Fri. 9 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ HBO Sun. 6:28 p.m. HBO Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ TRU Mon. 10 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ TBS Sat. 11:30 a.m. TBS Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:20 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Encore Wed. 10:06 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 10:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 11 a.m. MTV Sat. 7 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Out of Africa (1985) ★★★ TCM Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) ★★ Syfy Sun. 11:36 a.m. Syfy Mon. 3:05 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 6:45 p.m.

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 7:20 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:20 p.m. EPIX Fri. 2:20 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ AMC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ Starz Sun. 10:11 a.m. Starz Wed. 9:11 p.m. Starz Thur. 3:11 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 7 a.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ TNT Thur. 1 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Encore Fri. 11:08 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:44 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 11:40 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ TBS Sat. 1:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 9 p.m. Syfy Fri. 6:05 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FXX Mon. 7 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Sat. 9:45 a.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Starz Mon. 2:48 a.m. Starz Mon. 11:47 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:43 p.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ TMC Wed. 11:35 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Encore Thur. 4:08 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ VH1 Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. Noon

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ VH1 Sat. 4 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ VH1 Sun. 1 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ VH1 Sat. 7 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 5:14 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8:46 a.m. BBC America Mon. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 2:40 p.m.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) ★★ Starz Fri. 10 p.m. Starz Sat. 1:36 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ TBS Sun. 5 p.m. TBS Sun. 11:51 p.m. TNT Fri. 6 p.m. TNT Sat. 1 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Ovation Fri. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ POP Tues. 1 a.m.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Encore Thur. 5:24 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ TBS Fri. 8:02 p.m.

