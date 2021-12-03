Guests on Sunday talk shows: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on ABC’s ‘This Week’
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.); Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.); Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Gen. David Thompson, U.S. Space Force. John Heubusch, Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. Panel: Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa); Michèle Flournoy. Panel: Karl Rove; Jennifer Griffin. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Fareed Zakaria GPS Vaccine equity; African travel bans: Fatima Hassan, Health Justice Initiative. The latest on the Omicron variant: Noubar Afeyan, Moderna. Is Russia preparing to invade Ukraine? U.S./Russian relations: Author James Stavridis (“To Risk It All: Nine Conflicts and the Crucible of Decision”). Nuclear talks with Iran: Vali Nasr. The Taliban’s strategy to take over Afghanistan: Margherita Stancati, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas); former Housing Secretary Ben Carson; Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre; Cecile Richards, American Bridge; candidate for N.Y. Atty. Gen. Daniel Goldman; Mayor London Breed (D-San Francisco); Ruth Marcus, Washington Post. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.); Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO; Francis deSouza, Illumina; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.); Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health. Panel: Eugene Daniels, Politico; Errin Haines; Stephen Hayes, the Dispatch; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director; Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.). The Supreme Court: Terry Moran; Kate Shaw, Cardozo School of Law. The Omicron variant and vaccines: Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna. Panel: Rick Klein; Mary Bruce; Rachel Scott; Vivian Salama, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Lara Logan’s recent conduct on Fox: Former producer Peter Klein. Top media stories: Sara Fischer, Axios; Eric Boehlert, PressRun.media. Politics coverage: author Jay Rosen (“What Are Journalists For?”). Christian media’s role in vaccine rejection: Bob Smietana, Religion News Service. Debunking conspiracy theories surrounding coverage of Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial: Author Julie K. Brown (“Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Harold Ford Jr.; Julie Banderas; Charlie Gasparino; Steve Krakauer. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
In Focus SoCal Mayor Eric Garcetti (D-Los Angeles). (N) 9 a.m. Spectrum News
Frank Buckley Interviews 4:30 p.m. KTLA
60 Minutes Former NSA linguist Reality Winner; President Xi Jinping rolls back some capitalist conventions; Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
