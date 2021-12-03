Advertisement
Television

Guests on Sunday talk shows: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on ABC’s ‘This Week’

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky speaks
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be a guest on ABC’s “This Week.”
(Susan Walsh/Associated Press)
By Ed Stockly
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.); Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.); Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Gen. David Thompson, U.S. Space Force. John Heubusch, Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. Panel: Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa); Michèle Flournoy. Panel: Karl Rove; Jennifer Griffin. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Fareed Zakaria GPS Vaccine equity; African travel bans: Fatima Hassan, Health Justice Initiative. The latest on the Omicron variant: Noubar Afeyan, Moderna. Is Russia preparing to invade Ukraine? U.S./Russian relations: Author James Stavridis (“To Risk It All: Nine Conflicts and the Crucible of Decision”). Nuclear talks with Iran: Vali Nasr. The Taliban’s strategy to take over Afghanistan: Margherita Stancati, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas); former Housing Secretary Ben Carson; Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre; Cecile Richards, American Bridge; candidate for N.Y. Atty. Gen. Daniel Goldman; Mayor London Breed (D-San Francisco); Ruth Marcus, Washington Post. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.); Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO; Francis deSouza, Illumina; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.); Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health. Panel: Eugene Daniels, Politico; Errin Haines; Stephen Hayes, the Dispatch; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director; Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.). The Supreme Court: Terry Moran; Kate Shaw, Cardozo School of Law. The Omicron variant and vaccines: Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna. Panel: Rick Klein; Mary Bruce; Rachel Scott; Vivian Salama, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Lara Logan’s recent conduct on Fox: Former producer Peter Klein. Top media stories: Sara Fischer, Axios; Eric Boehlert, PressRun.media. Politics coverage: author Jay Rosen (“What Are Journalists For?”). Christian media’s role in vaccine rejection: Bob Smietana, Religion News Service. Debunking conspiracy theories surrounding coverage of Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial: Author Julie K. Brown (“Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Harold Ford Jr.; Julie Banderas; Charlie Gasparino; Steve Krakauer. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

In Focus SoCal Mayor Eric Garcetti (D-Los Angeles). (N) 9 a.m. Spectrum News

Frank Buckley Interviews 4:30 p.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Former NSA linguist Reality Winner; President Xi Jinping rolls back some capitalist conventions; Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Television

The 75 best TV shows on Netflix right now, according to our experts

We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.

Cynthia Nixon, left, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in “And Just Like That…”

Television

What's on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

