Advertisement
Share
Television

Kenan Thompson is hosting the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. Here’s how to watch

A man peeks through tree trunks.
Comedian Kenan Thompson is hosting the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

For the first time since 2019, the people have been invited to partake physically in the People’s Choice Awards.

The E! awards show will be taped before a live audience tonight after going virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans have locked in their votes for their favorite films, TV series, actors, musicians and social media influencers of 2021 in dozens of categories — the winners of which will be revealed tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s star-studded ceremony.

Advertisement

What time is the show, and where can I watch it?

Four women posing on a red carpet in formalwear
“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars Kris Jenner, left, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian arrive at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica.
(Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images)

The People’s Choice Awards will air simultaneously Tuesday on NBC and E! at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific. The show will be filmed at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

A red-carpet special leading up to the ceremony will air on E! starting at 7 p.m. Later, the main program will be available to stream on NBC and E!’s OneApp, as well as NBC’s video-on-demand service.

Who’s the host?

A man wearing a black tracksuit sitting at a table outside
Comedian Kenan Thompson is hosting the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Comedian Kenan Thompson will host this year’s ceremony. The fan-favorite “Saturday Night Live” cast member received his first two People’s Choice Award nominations this year for comedy TV star and male TV star.

Who’s nominated?

A man in a red superhero costume wielding a bo staff
Simu Liu in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
(Jasin Boland / Marvel Studios)

More than 300 stars are nominated this year for People’s Choice Awards across 40 categories spanning film, TV, music and pop culture. The nominees include actors (Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, Eddie Murphy and Salma Hayek), musicians (Bad Bunny, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo) and internet sensations (Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae and Kylie Jenner).

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Mindy Kaling

Entertainment & Arts

Watch the 5 must-see moments from the 2020 People’s Choice Awards

From Jennifer Lopez’s empowering acceptance speech to host Demi Lovato’s joke about getting “unengaged,” see the People’s Choice Awards’ best moments.

Among the film nominees are “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Black Widow” and “Dune,” while “Ted Lasso,” “WandaVision” and “Never Have I Ever” are recognized in the TV categories.

Additionally, rapper Cardi B will present “Bruised” actor-director Halle Berry with the People’s Icon award, while singer Becky G will present pop star Christina Aguilera with the inaugural Music Icon award. Action hero Dwayne Johnson will receive the People’s Champion award, while beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West will accept the Fashion Icon award.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

Who’s performing?

A blond woman singing into a microphone on a stage
Christina Aguilera performs at the Latin Recording Academy’s 2021 Person of the Year gala in Las Vegas.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP)

Only three performers have been announced ahead of this year’s event: Aguilera, R&B superstar H.E.R. and country singer Blake Shelton.

Music Icon recipient Aguilera is set to perform a medley of her greatest hits, as well as tracks from her forthcoming Spanish-language album. H.E.R. will pay musical tribute to pioneering Motown artist Marvin Gaye 50 years after he released his seminal album “What’s Going On.”

Who’s presenting?

A woman posing in a white dress on a green lawn
Laverne Cox attends a 2021 event for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A number of entertainment luminaries have been tapped to present awards to the winners. Among the biggest names are YouTube phenom JoJo Siwa, “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross and “Orange Is the New Black” alum Laverne Cox.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: TV personality/actress Ellen DeGeneres accepts the awards for Favorite Animated Movie Voice for 'Finding Dory' as Dory, Favorite Daytime TV Host, and Favorite Comedic Collaboration for 'Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears' Mall Mischief' onstage during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

Entertainment & Arts

E! reimagines People’s Choice Awards with new categories and no host

It’s fitting that an award honoring the year’s best television revival will be presented as part of the People’s Choice Awards, an awards show in the midst of its own revamp.

Here’s the full list of presenters:

  • Becky G
  • Cardi B
  • Chase Stokes
  • Eliza Coupe
  • Ginnifer Goodwin
  • Jack Quaid
  • JoJo Siwa
  • Laverne Cox
  • Leslie Jones
  • Lil Rel Howery
  • Lili Reinhart
  • Maggie Q
  • Mike Epps
  • Paris Jackson
  • Sydney Sweeney
  • Tracee Ellis Ross
  • Wanda Sykes
Television
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement