Kenan Thompson is hosting the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. Here’s how to watch

For the first time since 2019, the people have been invited to partake physically in the People’s Choice Awards.

The E! awards show will be taped before a live audience tonight after going virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans have locked in their votes for their favorite films, TV series, actors, musicians and social media influencers of 2021 in dozens of categories — the winners of which will be revealed tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s star-studded ceremony.

Advertisement

What time is the show, and where can I watch it?

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars Kris Jenner, left, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian arrive at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica. (Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images)

The People’s Choice Awards will air simultaneously Tuesday on NBC and E! at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific. The show will be filmed at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

A red-carpet special leading up to the ceremony will air on E! starting at 7 p.m. Later, the main program will be available to stream on NBC and E!’s OneApp, as well as NBC’s video-on-demand service.

Who’s the host?

Comedian Kenan Thompson is hosting the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Comedian Kenan Thompson will host this year’s ceremony. The fan-favorite “Saturday Night Live” cast member received his first two People’s Choice Award nominations this year for comedy TV star and male TV star.

Who’s nominated?

Simu Liu in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” (Jasin Boland / Marvel Studios)

More than 300 stars are nominated this year for People’s Choice Awards across 40 categories spanning film, TV, music and pop culture. The nominees include actors (Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, Eddie Murphy and Salma Hayek), musicians (Bad Bunny, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo) and internet sensations (Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae and Kylie Jenner).

Among the film nominees are “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Black Widow” and “Dune,” while “Ted Lasso,” “WandaVision” and “Never Have I Ever” are recognized in the TV categories.

Additionally, rapper Cardi B will present “Bruised” actor-director Halle Berry with the People’s Icon award, while singer Becky G will present pop star Christina Aguilera with the inaugural Music Icon award. Action hero Dwayne Johnson will receive the People’s Champion award, while beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West will accept the Fashion Icon award.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

Who’s performing?

Christina Aguilera performs at the Latin Recording Academy’s 2021 Person of the Year gala in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP)

Only three performers have been announced ahead of this year’s event: Aguilera, R&B superstar H.E.R. and country singer Blake Shelton.

Music Icon recipient Aguilera is set to perform a medley of her greatest hits, as well as tracks from her forthcoming Spanish-language album. H.E.R. will pay musical tribute to pioneering Motown artist Marvin Gaye 50 years after he released his seminal album “What’s Going On.”

Who’s presenting?

Laverne Cox attends a 2021 event for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A number of entertainment luminaries have been tapped to present awards to the winners. Among the biggest names are YouTube phenom JoJo Siwa, “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross and “Orange Is the New Black” alum Laverne Cox.

Here’s the full list of presenters: