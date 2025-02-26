How to watch the 2025 Oscars and everything else you need to know

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday.

The 2025 awards season is (finally) approaching its end.

The 97th Academy Awards will be held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre, where Hollywood’s biggest stars will assemble to celebrate this awards cycle’s best films and performances one last time.

Is Sean Baker’s “Anora” a shoo-in for the evening’s top prize, as many awards prognosticators believe? Or will “Conclave” pull off a surprise following its SAG Awards win? And just how much of the “Wicked” soundtrack will Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform? You’ll have to tune in to the 2025 Oscars to find out.

When is the show?

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will kick off at 4 p.m. PT.

How can I watch?

The 2025 Oscars telecast will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu. Those with cable subscriptions also can use their credentials to access the livestream on abc.com and the ABC app.

This is the first year that the Oscars will stream live on Hulu. In prior years, cord-cutters needed subscriptions to platforms with live-TV tiers such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV or FuboTV to catch the show.

What about the red-carpet shows?

The official live preshow, “The Oscars Red Carpet Show” — hosted by Julianne Hough and Jesse Palmer — will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC and Hulu.

Those interested in tuning into the festivities even earlier can choose from preshow offerings that include “E! Countdown to the Red Carpet” (E!, 11 a.m.), “On the Red Carpet at the Oscars” (ABC, 12:30 p.m.), “Live From the Oscars” (KTLA, 1 p.m.) and “E! Live From the Red Carpet” (E!, 1 p.m.). All times Pacific.

Who is hosting?

Conan O’Brien will host the 2025 Oscars. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Comedian and TV host Conan O’Brien will host the 2025 Oscars. This marks the first time O’Brien is hosting the Academy Awards. He hosted the Emmys in 2002 and 2006.

O’Brien reportedly has been in touch with past Oscars hosts, including Billy Crystal and Jimmy Kimmel, as he prepares for the show.

“There’s no such thing as getting to a point professionally where there are no nerves if you’re working in comedy,” he told People. “I am very aware that it’s an iconic show and can be tricky. ... I like to meet a challenge.”

What is nominated?

“Emilia Pérez” — which has been mired in controversy over the course of its awards run — leads the field with 13 nominations, followed by “The Brutalist” and “Wicked” with 10 nods each. All three films are up for the top prize of the night.

The best picture contenders are:

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Nickel Boys”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Check out the complete list of nominees here.

Who is performing?

Breaking from tradition, this year’s Oscars telecast will not feature live performances of all of the original song nominees.

Instead, “Wicked” duo Erivo and Grande, Lisa of the K-pop group Blackpink (and “The White Lotus”), Doja Cat, Queen Latifah and Raye have been tapped to perform. While specific details have not been revealed, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the performances will celebrate “the filmmaking community and some of its legends.”

The Los Angeles Master Chorale also is set to make a special appearance.

Who is presenting?

Last year’s acting winners Emma Stone (“Poor Things”), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”) and “Oppenheimer” stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. will be among those presenting at the 97th Academy Awards.

Other presenters include Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Bowen Yang, Joe Alwyn, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, Ben Stiller and Oprah Winfrey.

Nick Offerman (“Parks & Recreation”) will serve as the announcer for this year’s show.