Television

Say goodbye to ‘This Is Us’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ — in person — at PaleyFest 2022

Five people on one side of a table with a cake on it.
Lyric Ross, from left, Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown, Eris Baker and Faithe Herman in “This Is Us.”
(Ron Batzdorff / NBC)
By Tracy BrownDigital Editor 
PaleyFest LA is ready to return as an in-person celebration of television.

After going virtual for two years, the Paley Center for Media announced Thursday that its 39th PaleyFest LA will be held from April 2-10 at the Dolby Theatre. The programming lineup will include conversations with the teams behind such fan favorites as NBC’s “This Is Us,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and the CW’s “Riverdale.”

“We are honored to be part of this prestigious festival,” “This Is Us” creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman said in a statement. “Looking forward to talking all things ‘This Is Us’ with you, one last time.”

Since its 2016 premiere, “This Is Us” has developed a devoted following as a twisty, timeline-hopping family story. Its sixth and final season will premiere in January. “Better Call Saul,” the “Breaking Bad” prequel chronicling the transformation of an earnest public defender into a sleazy criminal lawyer, will also be premiering its sixth and final season in 2022. The broody teen mystery soap “Riverdale,” following a group of small-town friends (and sometimes rivals), is currently in its sixth season.

“We are thrilled to return in person, once again, to celebrate television’s best and brightest at the Dolby Theatre,” Paley Center President and Chief Executive Maureen J. Reidy said in the announcement. “PaleyFest LA provides devoted fans and Paley Members with unparalleled access to leading talent and creative minds from today’s top TV shows for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

PaleyFest LA’s full schedule and participating talent will be announced Jan. 18. Tickets will be available for Paley Members and Citi cardmembers from Jan. 18-20, before opening to the general public on Jan. 21. In accordance with L.A. County health and safety guidelines, all attendees will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before the event. Masks will be required.

Touted as the nation’s longest-running festival celebrating television, PaleyFest LA supports the nonprofit Paley Center’s initiatives around education about the impact of television and preservation of its extensive archives.

