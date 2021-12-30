Advertisement
Guests on Sunday talk shows: Nicole Malliotakis on Fox News’ ‘Sunday Morning Futures’

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) will be a guest on “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News.
By Ed Stockly
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.); Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); chief of U.S. Capitol Police Thomas Manger; Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. Panel: Howard Kurtz; Jason Riley; Susan Page, USA Today. Trace Gallagher. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Fareed Zakaria GPS Xi Jinping’s remarkable rise to become China’s leader: Ian Bremmer, Eurasia Group; author Elizabeth Economy (“The Third Revolution: Xi Jinping and the New Chinese State”); author Thomas L. Friedman (“Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations”); Victor Gao, Center for China and Globalization; author Evan Osnos (“Age of Ambition: Chasing Fortune, Truth, and Faith in the New China”); David Shambaugh, George Washington University; Lingling Wei, Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.); Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.); Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio); Jon Taffer (“Bar Rescue”). Moderator Jason Chaffetz. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.); Mayor Muriel Bowser (D-Washington, D.C.); officer Harry Dunn; former U.S. Atty. Barbara McQuade; Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Jan. 6 one year later: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.); Fiona Hill, Brookings Institution; Barton Gellman, the Atlantic. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Jonah Goldberg, Los Angeles Times; Garrett Haake; Brandy Zadrozny. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams; Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.); Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Panel: Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; Yvette Simpson, Democracy for America; Sarah Isgur, Dispatch. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The Jan. 6 insurrection one year later: Hunter Walker, Rolling Stone; Grace Segers, New Republic. Pro-Trump media outlets: Ryan Reilly, Huffington Post; author Nicole Hemmer (“Messengers of the Right”). Dishonest media critiques: Author David Frum (“Trumpocalypse: Restoring American Democracy”). Big Tech in 2022: Kara Swisher, New York Times. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Gayle Trotter; Mara Liasson; Gillian Turner; Guy Benson; Frank Luntz. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

60 Minutes Jewish people who escaped the Nazis and returned with the U.S. Army to fight Hitler during World War II. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

