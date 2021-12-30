Guests on Sunday talk shows: Nicole Malliotakis on Fox News’ ‘Sunday Morning Futures’

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.); Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); chief of U.S. Capitol Police Thomas Manger; Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. Panel: Howard Kurtz; Jason Riley; Susan Page, USA Today. Trace Gallagher. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Fareed Zakaria GPS Xi Jinping’s remarkable rise to become China’s leader: Ian Bremmer, Eurasia Group; author Elizabeth Economy (“The Third Revolution: Xi Jinping and the New Chinese State”); author Thomas L. Friedman (“Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations”); Victor Gao, Center for China and Globalization; author Evan Osnos (“Age of Ambition: Chasing Fortune, Truth, and Faith in the New China”); David Shambaugh, George Washington University; Lingling Wei, Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.); Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.); Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio); Jon Taffer (“Bar Rescue”). Moderator Jason Chaffetz. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.); Mayor Muriel Bowser (D-Washington, D.C.); officer Harry Dunn; former U.S. Atty. Barbara McQuade; Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Jan. 6 one year later: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.); Fiona Hill, Brookings Institution; Barton Gellman, the Atlantic. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Jonah Goldberg, Los Angeles Times; Garrett Haake; Brandy Zadrozny. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams; Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.); Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Panel: Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; Yvette Simpson, Democracy for America; Sarah Isgur, Dispatch. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The Jan. 6 insurrection one year later: Hunter Walker, Rolling Stone; Grace Segers, New Republic. Pro-Trump media outlets: Ryan Reilly, Huffington Post; author Nicole Hemmer (“Messengers of the Right”). Dishonest media critiques: Author David Frum (“Trumpocalypse: Restoring American Democracy”). Big Tech in 2022: Kara Swisher, New York Times. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Gayle Trotter; Mara Liasson; Gillian Turner; Guy Benson; Frank Luntz. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

60 Minutes Jewish people who escaped the Nazis and returned with the U.S. Army to fight Hitler during World War II. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS