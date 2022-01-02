What’s on TV This Week: ‘Around the World in 80 Days,’ ‘The Bachelor’ and more
SUNDAY
Two legendary singer-songwriters and longtime friends reunite in the rock doc “Carole King and James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name.” 6 and 9 p.m. CNN
Gordon Ramsay searches for a “Next Level Chef” in this new culinary competition staged on a three-story-high set. 8 p.m. Fox
What’s your hurry? “Doctor Who’s” David Tennant wagers he can travel “Around the World in 80 Days” in a new adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic adventure on “Masterpiece.” 8 p.m. KOCE
She won’t be rolling out the welcome wagon for her “Deadly Ex Next Door” any time soon in this new TV movie. 8 p.m. Lifetime
ER doctors recall some of the stranger things they’ve had to remove from patients’ bodies in the new series “This Came Out of Me.” 9 p.m. Discovery Channel
Guy Fieri auditions potential franchisees for one of his chain restaurants in the new series “Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime.” 9 p.m. Food Network
Chef Alex Guarnaschelli takes on all comers in the new culinary competition “Alex vs. America.” 10 p.m. Food Network
Don’t even think of asking “Will you take a quarter for this?” in the new TV movie “Deadly Garage Sale.” 10 p.m. Lifetime
MONDAY
“SNL’s” Kenan Thompson returns in new episodes of his eponymous sitcom “Kenan.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
“Bachelorette” also-ran Clayton Echard gets to be “The Bachelor” this time ’round as the reality series returns for Season 26. 8 p.m. ABC
Tuesday’s season finale caps a landmark season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ But the choice of the next Bachelor has left Black fans disappointed.
Rob Lowe suits up for a third season of the spinoff series “9-1-1: Lone Star.” 8 p.m. Fox
“The Tonight Show’s” Jimmy Fallon puts assorted celebs through a series of wacky music and dance challenges in the new series “That’s My Jam.” 9 p.m. NBC
A Cambodian doctor with an ailing son and an expired visa gets mixed up with the mob in the new Las Vegas-set drama “The Cleaning Lady.” 9 p.m. Fox
Curb appeal? Not so much in the five-night competition “Ugliest House in America.” “Parks & Recreation’s” Retta hosts. 10 p.m. HGTV; also Tuesday-Friday
TUESDAY
A comic and TV personality demonstrates his knowledge of American jurisprudence in the new courtroom series “Judge Steve Harvey.” 8 p.m. ABC
More famous faces shake their respective family trees in new episodes of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE
Black women discuss healthcare issues in a new “Speak Sis” and struggles with fertility in the special “Eggs Over Easy.” 8 and 9 p.m. OWN
The decades-spanning family drama “This Is Us” returns for its sixth and final season. With Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore. 9 p.m. NBC
Memory has played a key role in the presentation of ‘This Is Us,’ and for next season, it may be key for Mandy Moore’s character, Rebecca, as well.
Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, et al. are back in new episodes of “black-ish.” 9:30 p.m. ABC
WEDNESDAY
The moving 2020 drama “I Carry You With Me” charts the decades-long love affair between two gay men from Mexico who immigrate to the U.S. 7:05 p.m. Starz
London is the destination in the 33rd season premiere of “The Amazing Race.” Phil Keoghan hosts. 8 p.m. CBS
Jewel, Bow Wow and “Glee’s” Cheyenne Jackson join the fun in the Season 2 premiere of “I Can See Your Voice.” Ken Jeong hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
The weddings will continue until morale improves in a 14th season of “Married at First Sight.” 8 p.m. Lifetime
“Nova” explores the latest advances in skyscraper design and construction in the new episode “High-Risk High-Rise.” 9 p.m. KOCE
“Tyler Perry’s Sistas” are still doin’ it for themselves in a fourth season of this comedy drama. With KJ Smith and Ebony Obsidian. 9 p.m. BET
There’s no accounting for taste in a new cycle of “Worst Cooks in America.” With chefs Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks. 9 p.m. Food Network
A doctor assumes her father’s position as chief of surgery after he falls into a coma in the new medical drama “Good Sam.” With Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs. 10 p.m. CBS
THURSDAY
The 1955 murder of Black teen Emmett Till and his mother’s subsequent quest for justice are revisited in the three-part drama “Women of the Movement.” Followed by the companion docuseries “Let the World See.” 8 and 10 p.m. ABC
The U.S. Justice Department has told relatives of Emmett Till it is ending its investigation into the Black teenager’s lynching in 1955.
Twenty women vie for the affections of two men — one’s got big bucks, the other’s got bupkis — in the series reboot “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.” 8 p.m. Fox
Clank, clank, clank go the “BattleBots” in a new season of this competition series. 8 p.m. Discovery Channel
The past, present and future of the American experiment are considered in the special “Preserving Democracy: Pursuing a More Perfect Union.” 9 p.m. KOCE
FRIDAY
A young deaf girl imagines herself as a superhero named “El Deafo” in this three-part animated tale based on the children’s book. Anytime, Apple TV+
They TikTok and they don’t stop! Content creators for the popular app cohabitate in “Hype House” in this new reality series. Anytime, Netflix
She once was lost but now she’s found: Alia Shawkat returns in the fifth and final season of the quirky dark comedy “Search Party.” Anytime, HBO Max
Ben Affleck plays a bar owner who takes his fatherless nephew under his wing in director George Clooney’s 2021 drama “The Tender Bar.” With Tye Sheridan. Anytime, Amazon Prime
Goldbrickers, beware, the hidden camera series “Undercover Boss” is back with new episodes. 8 p.m. CBS
Yas, queens! The reality competition “RuPaul’s Drag Race” sashays its way into a 14th season. 8 p.m. VH1
As they vie for the top prize on VH1’s Emmy-winning reality show, Gottmik and Symone discuss what makes L.A. — and its drag scene — so distinctive.
Tony winner Gavin Creel (“Hello, Dolly!”) performs in the debut installment of “Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The new series “Ladies Who List: Atlanta” follows six Black women making bank in the real estate game in the ATL. 9 p.m. OWN
The docuseries “Love After Lockup” begets a sequel, “Love During Lockup.” 9 p.m. WE
SATURDAY
Which witch is which? Find out as “A Discovery of Witches” returns for its third and final season. With Matthew Goode. Anytime, Sundance Now
Six fractious mother-daughter duos try mending fences in the new docuseries “Like Mother, Like Daughter?” Anytime, Discovery+
Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson reunite in the 2021 action comedy sequel/box-office bomb “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.” 8 p.m. HBO
An expectant woman wasn’t expecting these kinds of complications in the TV movie “Labor, Lies and Murder.” 8 p.m. Lifetime
A federal agent (Eric Bana) is tasked with cracking a decades-old cold case in his hometown in the Australia-set 2020 mystery drama “The Dry.” 8 p.m. Showtime
Hallmark regulars Autumn Reeser, Alison Sweeney and Lacey Chabert share the screen in “The Wedding Veil,” the first installment in a TV movie trilogy. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Procrastinators get a kick in the butt and some expert guidance in the new home-renovation series “Unfinished Business.” 9 p.m. HGTV
Indie rockers Wilco, singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams and Texas’ own Alejandro Escovedo are feted in the special “Austin City Limits 7th Annual Hall of Fame Honors.” 11:30 p.m. KOCE
Movies on TV this week: Jan. 2: ‘Bonnie And Clyde’ on TCM; ‘Milk’ Starz; ‘Aliens’ Syfy; ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ on AMC; ‘Stand by Me’ BBC America
Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 2 - 8 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.