What’s on TV This Week: ‘Around the World in 80 Days,’ ‘The Bachelor’ and more

SUNDAY

Two legendary singer-songwriters and longtime friends reunite in the rock doc “Carole King and James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name.” 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

Gordon Ramsay searches for a “Next Level Chef” in this new culinary competition staged on a three-story-high set. 8 p.m. Fox

What’s your hurry? “Doctor Who’s” David Tennant wagers he can travel “Around the World in 80 Days” in a new adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic adventure on “Masterpiece.” 8 p.m. KOCE

She won’t be rolling out the welcome wagon for her “Deadly Ex Next Door” any time soon in this new TV movie. 8 p.m. Lifetime

ER doctors recall some of the stranger things they’ve had to remove from patients’ bodies in the new series “This Came Out of Me.” 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Guy Fieri auditions potential franchisees for one of his chain restaurants in the new series “Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime.” 9 p.m. Food Network

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli takes on all comers in the new culinary competition “Alex vs. America.” 10 p.m. Food Network

Don’t even think of asking “Will you take a quarter for this?” in the new TV movie “Deadly Garage Sale.” 10 p.m. Lifetime

MONDAY

“SNL’s” Kenan Thompson returns in new episodes of his eponymous sitcom “Kenan.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

“Bachelorette” also-ran Clayton Echard gets to be “The Bachelor” this time ’round as the reality series returns for Season 26. 8 p.m. ABC

Rob Lowe suits up for a third season of the spinoff series “9-1-1: Lone Star.” 8 p.m. Fox

“The Tonight Show’s” Jimmy Fallon puts assorted celebs through a series of wacky music and dance challenges in the new series “That’s My Jam.” 9 p.m. NBC

A Cambodian doctor with an ailing son and an expired visa gets mixed up with the mob in the new Las Vegas-set drama “The Cleaning Lady.” 9 p.m. Fox

Curb appeal? Not so much in the five-night competition “Ugliest House in America.” “Parks & Recreation’s” Retta hosts. 10 p.m. HGTV; also Tuesday-Friday

TUESDAY

A comic and TV personality demonstrates his knowledge of American jurisprudence in the new courtroom series “Judge Steve Harvey.” 8 p.m. ABC

More famous faces shake their respective family trees in new episodes of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE

Black women discuss healthcare issues in a new “Speak Sis” and struggles with fertility in the special “Eggs Over Easy.” 8 and 9 p.m. OWN

The decades-spanning family drama “This Is Us” returns for its sixth and final season. With Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore. 9 p.m. NBC

Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, et al. are back in new episodes of “black-ish.” 9:30 p.m. ABC

WEDNESDAY

The moving 2020 drama “I Carry You With Me” charts the decades-long love affair between two gay men from Mexico who immigrate to the U.S. 7:05 p.m. Starz

London is the destination in the 33rd season premiere of “The Amazing Race.” Phil Keoghan hosts. 8 p.m. CBS

Jewel, Bow Wow and “Glee’s” Cheyenne Jackson join the fun in the Season 2 premiere of “I Can See Your Voice.” Ken Jeong hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

The weddings will continue until morale improves in a 14th season of “Married at First Sight.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Nova” explores the latest advances in skyscraper design and construction in the new episode “High-Risk High-Rise.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“Tyler Perry’s Sistas” are still doin’ it for themselves in a fourth season of this comedy drama. With KJ Smith and Ebony Obsidian. 9 p.m. BET

There’s no accounting for taste in a new cycle of “Worst Cooks in America.” With chefs Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks. 9 p.m. Food Network

A doctor assumes her father’s position as chief of surgery after he falls into a coma in the new medical drama “Good Sam.” With Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs. 10 p.m. CBS

THURSDAY

The 1955 murder of Black teen Emmett Till and his mother’s subsequent quest for justice are revisited in the three-part drama “Women of the Movement.” Followed by the companion docuseries “Let the World See.” 8 and 10 p.m. ABC

Twenty women vie for the affections of two men — one’s got big bucks, the other’s got bupkis — in the series reboot “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.” 8 p.m. Fox

Clank, clank, clank go the “BattleBots” in a new season of this competition series. 8 p.m. Discovery Channel

The past, present and future of the American experiment are considered in the special “Preserving Democracy: Pursuing a More Perfect Union.” 9 p.m. KOCE

FRIDAY

A young deaf girl imagines herself as a superhero named “El Deafo” in this three-part animated tale based on the children’s book. Anytime, Apple TV+

They TikTok and they don’t stop! Content creators for the popular app cohabitate in “Hype House” in this new reality series. Anytime, Netflix

She once was lost but now she’s found: Alia Shawkat returns in the fifth and final season of the quirky dark comedy “Search Party.” Anytime, HBO Max

Ben Affleck plays a bar owner who takes his fatherless nephew under his wing in director George Clooney’s 2021 drama “The Tender Bar.” With Tye Sheridan. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Goldbrickers, beware, the hidden camera series “Undercover Boss” is back with new episodes. 8 p.m. CBS

Yas, queens! The reality competition “RuPaul’s Drag Race” sashays its way into a 14th season. 8 p.m. VH1

Tony winner Gavin Creel (“Hello, Dolly!”) performs in the debut installment of “Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The new series “Ladies Who List: Atlanta” follows six Black women making bank in the real estate game in the ATL. 9 p.m. OWN

The docuseries “Love After Lockup” begets a sequel, “Love During Lockup.” 9 p.m. WE

SATURDAY

Which witch is which? Find out as “A Discovery of Witches” returns for its third and final season. With Matthew Goode. Anytime, Sundance Now

Six fractious mother-daughter duos try mending fences in the new docuseries “Like Mother, Like Daughter?” Anytime, Discovery+

Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson reunite in the 2021 action comedy sequel/box-office bomb “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.” 8 p.m. HBO

An expectant woman wasn’t expecting these kinds of complications in the TV movie “Labor, Lies and Murder.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

A federal agent (Eric Bana) is tasked with cracking a decades-old cold case in his hometown in the Australia-set 2020 mystery drama “The Dry.” 8 p.m. Showtime

Hallmark regulars Autumn Reeser, Alison Sweeney and Lacey Chabert share the screen in “The Wedding Veil,” the first installment in a TV movie trilogy. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Procrastinators get a kick in the butt and some expert guidance in the new home-renovation series “Unfinished Business.” 9 p.m. HGTV

Indie rockers Wilco, singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams and Texas’ own Alejandro Escovedo are feted in the special “Austin City Limits 7th Annual Hall of Fame Honors.” 11:30 p.m. KOCE

