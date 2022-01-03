The 18 TV shows we’re most excited to watch in 2022

As the backlog brought on by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic clears — even if the pandemic itself does not — 2022 promises a bumper crop of prominent TV titles. “The Walking Dead” comes to an end, “Game of Thrones” becomes a franchise and “The Lord of the Rings” moves to the small screen. The original “Law & Order” is back for Season 21, the ‘80s Lakers are back for “Winning Time” and Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s tempestuous relationship is back in the spotlight with “Pam & Tommy.”

And that’s just for starters. Find 18 more new and returning TV series, selected by Times staff, to mark on your calendars for 2022. That way, if you’re stuck inside as often in the new year as you have been the last two, you can’t say we didn’t leave you prepared.