‘Weekend Update’ roasts Pete Davidson and Colin Jost for buying a Staten Island ferry

“Saturday Night Live” co-stars Pete Davidson and Colin Jost delivered a boatload of jokes about their newly purchased Staten Island ferry on the latest installment of “Weekend Update.”

On Friday, the Associated Press reported that Jost and Davidson spent $280,100 on a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat, which they intend to transform into an entertainment venue. The “Weekend Update” writers wasted no time mining their nautical plans for material.

During Saturday’s episode, hosted by Will Forte with musical guest Måneskin, cast member Alex Moffat appeared on “Weekend Update” as “a guy who just bought a boat” — which soon turned into “three guys who just bought a boat” once Jost and Davidson were outed for their recent purchase.

“Is something different around here?” Moffat asked “Weekend Update” co-anchor Jost.

“I’m getting some sort of message, like a flipper from another skipper. Yep, my tighty-whitey Spidey sense is tingling. Someone bought a boat! ... Breaking news: My boy Coy Joy [Jost] and ‘SNL’ boy toy [Davidson] are saying ahoy hoy to an aquatic toy toy.”

Despite Jost’s chagrined protests, a shameless Davidson then joined the party to confirm he and his castmate had indeed invested in a ferry, “the windowless van of the sea.”

“It’s very exciting,” Jost added in a deadpan tone. “We thought the whole thing through.”

“Even the mayor tweeted about it,” Davidson said, “which is how I found out we have a new mayor?”

Davidson and Jost, both born and raised in the Staten Island borough of New York City, won a bidding war for the old commuter vessel with help from Paul Italia, a real estate investor and comedy club owner. Earlier this week, Italia told AP that the ferry remodel is still in “the early stages” and would likely cost millions of dollars to complete.

“We bought it with this guy Pauly Italia, which is the name of a real person and not a mafia-themed wrestler,” Davidson quipped. “We’re boat people now, Colin! I mean, you always were. You look like you own the yacht they rent out for rap videos.”

“We are having trouble finding a place to dock, though,” Jost added.

The Staten Island Ferry purchase is just the latest headline-making moment for Davidson, who has earned somewhat of a ladies-man reputation by dating stream of high-profile celebrities, including pop superstar Ariana Grande, “Bridgerton” actor Phoebe Dynevor and currently entertainment mogul Kim Kardashian.

After news of Davidson and Jost’s ferry acquisition surfaced, many immediately made light on social media of the soon-to-be hot spot — which sounds like something Bill Hader’s Stefon would have plugged back in the day. (During Hader’s “SNL” tenure, Stefon was a popular “Weekend Update” character who gave disturbing recommendations for bizarre New York City attractions.)

“Have you heard of the hottest club in the city?” one person tweeted, Stefon-style. “It’s called ‘Tetanus’ and it’s located in the rusted belly of a decommissioned Staten Island ferry. You’ll dance the night away while also always being just moments away from drowning.”

“New York’s hottest club is FERRY,” tweeted another. “Built out of a decommissioned Titanic replica this Staten Island garbage barge has everything: twinks, minks, MY SON, and the original pizza rat, now offering used-needle-tattoos — Manhattan design at a Jersey price.”