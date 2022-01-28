Guests on Sunday Talk: Dick Durbin will be on “Meet the Press,” NBC and “This Week,” ABC
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.); Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho); Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.). Panel: David Urban; Alyssa Farah Griffin; Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.); Stephanie Cutter. (N) 6 and 9 a.m., 8 p.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby; Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). Panel: Doug Heye; Jacqui Heinrich; Harold Ford Jr. Anchor Dana Perino. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Fareed Zakaria GPS Russia, Ukraine and NATO: Katrin Bennhold, New York Times; Nataliya Gumenyuk; author Andrey Kortunov (“After the Storm: Post-Pandemic Trends in the Southern Mediterranean”). China’s zero-COVID policy: Author Ezekiel Emanuel (“Which Country Has the World’s Best Health Care?”). What Biden’s poll numbers mean for the 2022 midterm elections: Amy Walter, Cook Political Report. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); author Peter Schweizer (“Red Handed”); John Ratcliffe, former director of national intelligence; Alan Dershowitz. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot; Rep. Ami Bera (D-Elk Grove); House candidate Nina Turner (D-Ohio); Jonathan Capehart’s Aunt Gloria Avent-Kindred; Karol Mason; author Chasten Buttigieg. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.); Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.); Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio); Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Panel: Stephen Hayes; Carol Lee; Claire McCaskill, Eugene Scott, Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.); Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine); U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Panel: Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; Donna Shalala; Reihan Salam. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter How to deescalate conflict: Author Amanda Ripley (“High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out”). Media and politics news: Philip Bump, Washington Post; Shelby Talcott, Daily Caller. Has Tucker Carlson gone too far? Nic Robertson; Julia Davis, Daily Beast. Amy Schneider discusses her “Jeopardy!” winning streak. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Leslie Marshall; Mercedes Colwin; Dana Perino; Mike Gunzelman. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews 4:30 p.m. KTLA
60 Minutes Tony Bennett’s final performance; footage from “Let It Be” reveals the bond between members of the Beatles; the St. Augustine High School Marching Band. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
60 Minutes Great white sharks near U.S. beaches; the reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone National Park by the U.S. National Park Service; photographer Joel Sartore. (N) 8 p.m. KCBS
How the West Was Won Kelvin Washington hosts a discussion of the Rams-49ers game and a preview of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, including the impact on local communities and businesses. (N) 8 p.m. SN1
