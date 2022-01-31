Advertisement
Mourning but make it funny: Bob Saget’s pals reunite for another ‘punk rock shiva’

A man wearing glasses and a suit
Bob Saget attends the 2021 premiere of Dave Chappelle’s untitled documentary at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
(Charles Sykes / Invision/Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
The famous friends of beloved comedian Bob Saget reunited for a second time at the Comedy Story over the weekend to send off the “Full House” star.

Pals Jeff Ross and John Mayer were joined by John Stamos, Dave Chappelle, Jim Carrey and Chris Rock in what Ross described as a sequel to their “impromptu punk rock shiva” at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood on Sunday.

The group — also joined by Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey and Lara — hosted a similar event on Jan. 16 after Saget’s “fancy funeral” in a private room upstairs at the comedy venue, Ross said on Instagram.

On Sunday, they expanded their audience and moved to the Comedy Store’s main room.

“We laughed and cried for four hours,” Ross said of the first event, posting photos of him, Mayer, Chappelle and others sharing the stage then. “Tonight we are doing it again in the Main Room for his friends and family.”

The famed roast-master encouraged followers to donate to the Scleroderma Research Foundation if Saget “ever made you smile.” Proceeds from the show also benefited the foundation.

“It’s a terrible disease that mostly affects women. Finding a cure is a mission that meant a lot to Bob personally,” he added.

Indeed, Saget became a pitchman for scleroderma research and a vocal supporter of the charity after his sister Gay died from the disease in 1996.
The “America‘s Funniest Home Videos” host was found dead Jan. 9 in his hotel room in Orlando, Fla., hours after performing on his comedy tour.

According to TMZ, the Comedy Store made only a limited number of tickets available to the public for Sunday’s stand-up show.

Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

