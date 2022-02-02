‘Boba Fett’ Episode 6 introduces a new villain. Here’s his backstory

This story contains spoilers for the sixth episode of “The Book of Boba Fett.”

“The Mandalorian” takeover continues on “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Although Chapter 6 is titled “From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” the episode assembles a number of fan-favorite characters from throughout the “Star Wars” franchise. There are so many familiar faces, in fact, that Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) himself barely makes an appearance.

Mando (Pedro Pascal) made it clear to Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) that before he is ready to join the main storyline, he has to go visit a certain special someone to deliver a gift. Unfortunately for him, his reunion with Grogu does not go quite as planned. As in, it doesn’t really happen at all.

Since parting ways with Mando, Grogu has been trained in the ways of the Jedi by Luke Skywalker himself. But part of being a Jedi is letting go of attachments. While viewers get to see plenty of Grogu and his training, all Mando gets is a brief glimpse from afar and a conversation with Ahsoka Tano.

Meanwhile, trouble is brewing back on Tatooine. Cobb Vanth, another familiar face from “The Mandalorian,” sends a message to the Pyke syndicate that he wants it to stay clear of his town. The syndicate is none too pleased by his interference and sends back its own message.

The blaster-slinging messenger is none other than Cad Bane, a bounty hunter who has appeared in shows including “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.”

Cad Bane in an episode of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.” (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Who is Cad Bane?

A ruthless mercenary, Cad Bane is one of the most infamous and well-connected bounty hunters in the galaxy. He was first introduced in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” where he took on various jobs that pitted him against the Jedi Order, crossing paths with well-known heroes including Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano.

During the Clone Wars, Bane often was hired by those opposing the Republic, such as Darth Sidious (the future Emperor Palpatine), Count Dooku and even the Hutts for assassinations, prison breaks, heists and more. And he continued to find work as a blaster-for-hire through the age of the Galactic Empire.

Bane has a history with both Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. A young Boba helped Bane break out of prison by instigating a commotion in an episode of “The Clone Wars” and a young Fennec intercepted Bane’s bounty in an episode of “The Bad Batch.”

How does Mando know the Marshal?

Cobb Vanth is introduced in the second season of “The Mandalorian.” The Marshal of Mos Pelgo, Cobb had been wearing Boba Fett’s armor, which he had purchased from a group of Jawa traders.

Vanth offers to give up the armor in exchange for the Mandalorian’s help in slaying a giant krayt dragon that is terrorizing the town. The Mandalorian gets the residents of Mos Pelgo and some Tusken Raiders to work together to kill the beast.

Grogu and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in “The Mandalorian.” (Justin Lubin / Lucasfilm Ltd. )

How about a Jedi refresher?

Grogu, the young child who had been in the care of Mando during “The Mandalorian,” is actually over 50 years old. Before the fall of the Republic, Grogu was raised in a Jedi temple on Coruscant, the capital planet of the galaxy. He was hidden when the Empire rose to power because all Jedi, including younglings, were being hunted and executed. In the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” Grogu parts ways with Mando in order to be trained by Luke Skywalker.

Ahsoka Tano, whom Mando and Grogu met during their search for the Jedi in “The Mandalorian” Season 2, was once the padawan apprentice of Anakin Skywalker — Luke’s father — before he became Darth Vader.

Introduced in “The Clone Wars,” Ahsoka fought alongside her master as well as other notable Jedi, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, as well as the Republic’s clone troopers. But after being framed for an attack on a Jedi temple, Ahsoka is kicked out of the Jedi Order. Although Anakin clears her name, Ahsoka chooses not to rejoin.

Ahsoka and Grogu are among the select few who have had at least some formal Jedi training.