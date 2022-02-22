The end of an era: ‘Wendy Williams Show’ to be replaced by Sherri Shepherd talk show

After 13 seasons on air, “The Wendy Williams Show” is officially coming to an end as its eponymous host continues to battle Graves’ disease, a thyroid-related autoimmune condition that has forced her to take a break from television.

On Tuesday, media company Debmar-Mercury announced that the syndicated gossip program would be replaced this fall by a new talk series headlined by Sherri Shepherd. The “Sex Lives of College Girls” actor and other entertainment figures have been guest-hosting the 13th season of “The Wendy Williams Show” in Williams’ absence.

“I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall,” Shepherd said Tuesday in a statement.

“I can’t wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love...pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and FOX [TV stations] for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey.”

Advertisement

While Williams has been out for medical reasons, Shepherd has posted the highest ratings of “The Wendy Williams Show’s” 13th season during her stint as guest host. Along with other rotating subs, the comedian and actor will continue to fill in for Williams for the remainder of the daytime show’s final chapter.

“Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on ‘The View,’ on FOX’s ‘Dish Nation’ and again this season as a popular guest host of ‘Wendy,’” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, said in a statement.

“Like our viewers, we have been impressed by the unique comedic twist Sherri puts on our daily live ‘Hot Topics’ segment, her creativity and interactions with our guests. Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise.”

In July, Williams bid farewell to audiences at the end of Season 12, saying she would return as host in “two months and two weeks.” But her comeback was repeatedly delayed by myriad health issues, including a case of COVID-19.

In addition to her physical health, Williams’ mental well-being has also been called into question — though the former radio DJ’s attorney has insisted there are “no concerns about her state of mind.”

Since “The Wendy Williams Show” debuted in the summer of 2008, Williams has become known for her biting commentary on pop culture. Throughout its run, the chat show and its star have been nominated for a number of Daytime Emmy Awards.

“This is also a bitter-sweet moment for us and our partners at FOX,” Marcus and Bernstein continued in their statement. “We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on ‘Hot Topics’ and interviewing celebrities.

“Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”