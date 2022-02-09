With Wendy Williams ailing and Sherri Shepherd taking reins, show’s future in limbo

Wendy Williams, who has been dealing with health issues during Season 13 of “The Wendy Williams Show,” won’t be back in her purple chair at all this season, according to new reports. The future of the show itself is less certain.

When Williams signed off at the end of Season 12 last July, she said she would see audiences again in “two months and two weeks.” But that hasn’t happened.

After a series of health-related delays, including Williams’ bout with COVID-19, the new season debuted in October with a variety of guest hosts, always with the assumption that Williams would be back soon.

Now it appears that the former radio personality — who has Graves’ disease, a thyroid-related autoimmune condition — is out for the season, Variety reported Tuesday.

Sherri Shepherd is reportedly taking the reins for the next few months, after sharing duties with other guest hosts such as Michael Rapaport, Leah Remini, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell, Devyn Simone, Julissa Bermudez, Bill Bellamy and Whitney Cummings.

Bevy Smith and Terrence J will host next week, Variety reported, with former “The View” co-host Shepherd coming back the following week and staying through the end of the season.

As far as what happens to the syndicated daytime hit after that, “The Wendy Williams Show” could morph into a show starring Shepherd.

“We’ll deal with the fall when we get there, but she’s not returning this season,” a source close to Williams told Variety.

A representative for Williams didn’t respond immediately Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Producers will be monitoring Williams’ health in coming months, TMZ reported, and if she’s good to go come September, the show will go on as usual. But if Williams is not up to it, Shepherd would take over the show as its permanent host, not its permanent guest host.

However, Variety said that any Shepherd show would be a completely new offering, not simply a version of Williams’ gossipy, hot-topics product.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL!” Williams said in a statement posted to her Instagram in early November. “As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

The 57-year-old thanked all the guest hosts for stepping in during her absence and gave a nod to her production company and the affiliated stations for being understanding and supportive.

“Most of all, I want to thank my fans,” she said. “I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me.”