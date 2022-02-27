After going virtual, 2022 SAG Awards are back in person. Here’s how to watch

Live from Santa Monica, the Screen Actors Guild Awards are welcoming attendees in person again after last year’s ceremony went virtual amid the pandemic.

With its red-carpet pizzazz and dinner-party atmosphere, the SAG Awards honor the best acting in film and television.

This year’s nominations were announced in January as an Instagram Live hosted by “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” star Vanessa Hudgens and “Dopesick” star Rosario Dawson.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony.

Advertisement

When is it happening and where to watch it?

The 28th SAG Awards take place tonight at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The event will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS starting at 5 p.m. Pacific.

No cable? No problem. You can stream the show live via the TNT and TBS websites.

If you can’t catch it live, there’s a new option this year. For the first time, the awards ceremony will be available Monday on HBO Max.

Who’s hosting?

Although the SAG Awards will continue its no-host tradition, “Hamilton” stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. are confirmed to open tonight’s ceremony.

Helen Mirren, a five-time SAG Award winner, will be presented with a SAG Life Achievement Award by Kate Winslet. Mirren was supposed to be honored last year, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Who are this year’s nominees?

Dominating the film nominees are “The Power of the Dog” and “House of Gucci,” tied with three nominations each.

Other nominated films include “CODA,” “Belfast,” “West Side Story,” “Don’t Look Up,” “King Richard” and “Being the Ricardos.”

On the TV front, “Squid Game” is making history as the first Korean drama to be nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble. “Ted Lasso” and “Succession” are nominated for five awards apiece.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon of “The Morning Show” are competing against each other for female actor in a drama series, while the male actor in a drama series category has three “Succession” stars — Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong — going head-to-head.

Here’s the full list of nominees. (And if you want to follow along with a ballot, click here.)