Here’s the full list of 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations

The nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to be announced Wednesday morning by “Tick, Tick... Boom!” star Vanessa Hudgens and “Dopesick” star Rosario Dawson on the @sagawards Instagram page.

Among the acclaimed films projected to land SAG nominations this year are “Belfast,” “The Power of the Dog,” “West Side Story,” “Don’t Look Up” and “CODA,” while series such as “The Morning Show,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” were expected to fare well on the TV side.

The SAG nominations come days after the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, which were reduced to a small-scale, private affair after a Los Angeles Times investigation raised questions about diversity and ethical lapses within the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.

Chosen by their actor peers, SAG nominees and winners are generally considered better indicators of who might triumph in the acting categories at the Oscars this spring.

The 28th SAG Awards ceremony is scheduled to air Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. Pacific on TNT and TBS. No host has been announced for the show, which will be broadcast from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

This post will be updated with the nominees for the 28th SAG Awards as they are announced beginning at 7 a.m. Pacific.