This is what Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman’s ‘salute’ to Putin looks like

Actors Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a “Spirit Awards salute” on Sunday, but it’s not what you think.

The husband-and-wife duo, who hosted the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, flipped off the Russian autocrat for his ongoing attack of Ukraine and irreverently told him to “f— off.”

Also sending “best wishes” to the Ukrainian people, the hosts brought attention to the fatal conflict, which has displaced more than 1.3 million Ukrainians since Putin launched the invasion on Feb. 24.

“I think we speak for everyone here when we say that we are hoping for a quick, peaceful resolution,” Mullally said during the show, according to Variety. “Specifically, f— off and go home, Putin!”

Echoing his wife, “Pam & Tommy” actor Offerman added: “We hope Putin f— off and goes home. And to that end, let’s all join together with a Spirit Awards salute to Putin.”

That salute, of course, involved sticking their middle fingers up at the camera — a moment already immortalized in a gif.

“Will & Grace” veteran Mullally also asked attendees and TV viewers to donate to “great organizations” that are raising money for the besieged nation.

“Please give what you can to give to the victims of this senseless act of aggression,” she said.

On Monday, Russia and Ukraine attempted another limited cease-fire to allow civilians to escape four of Ukraine’s beleaguered cities amid deep distrust that Russian forces would honor the pledge as they hammered strategic centers across the country.