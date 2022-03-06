Here are the Indie Spirit Awards winners [Updating live]

The Film Independent Spirit Awards will honor the industry’s leading indie films this afternoon, an unusual position for the ceremony which is historically held on the Saturday afternoon before the Oscars. The show is returning to an in-person event from Santa Monica after being virtual in 2021.

Nominations for the 37th edition of the awards, announced by Naomi Watts, Regina Hall and Beanie Feldstein, were led by Janicza Bravo’s road trip movie “Zola.” The film had 7 noms, including best feature, director and female lead for Taylour Paige. Other best feature nominees include the psychological thriller “The Novice,” the Italian-language drama “A Chiara,” “C’mon C’mon,” about a young boy and his uncle, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.”

Production budgets are the standard by which films are considered independent, and some of the Oscar-contending films that might normally fit the thematic tones of Spirit Awards nominees, including “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “The Power of the Dog,” were not eligible because they cost more than $22.5 million to make.

Television, a recent addition to the awards show, will be honored with scripted and non-scripted series honors and acting prizes for the scripted shows. The 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards will be broadcast on IFC starting at 2 p.m. on March 6.

The winners will be updated from the nominees list below.

Best Feature

“A Chiara”

Producers: Jonas Carpignano, Paolo Carpignano, Jon Coplon, Ryan Zacarias

“C’mon C’mon”

Producers: Chelsea Barnard, Andrea Longacre-White, Lila Yacoub

“The Lost Daughter”

Producers: Charles Dorfman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler

“The Novice”

Producers: Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker

“Zola”

Producers: Kara Baker, Dave Franco, Elizabeth Haggard, David Hinojosa, Vince Jolivette, Christine Vachon, Gia Walsh

First Feature

“7 Days”

Director - Roshan Sethi; Producers - Liz Cardenas, Mel Eslyn

“Holler”

Director - Nicole Riegel; Producers - Adam Cobb, Rachel Gould, Katie McNeill, Jamie Patricof, Christy Spitzer Thornton

“Queen of Gloty”

Director - Nana Mensah; Producers - Baff Akoto, Anya Migdal, Kelley Robins Hicks, Jamund Washington

“Test Pattern”

Director/Producer - Shatara Michelle Ford; Producers - Pin-Chun Liu, Yu-Hao Su

“Wild Indian”

Director/Producer - Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr.; Producers - Thomas Mahoney, Eric Tavitian

Director

Janicza Bravo, “Zola”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Lauren Hadaway, “The Novice”

Mike Mills, “C’mon C’mon”

Ninja Thyberg, “Pleasure”

Screenplay

Nikole Beckwith, “Together Together”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, “Zola”

Mike Mills, “C’mon C’mon”

Todd Stephens, “Swan Song”

First Screenplay

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., “Wild Indian”

Shatara Michelle Ford, “Test Pattern”

Fran Kranz, “Mass”

Matt Fifer, Sheldon D. Brown, “Cicada”

Michael Sarnoski, Vanessa Block, “Pig”

John Cassavetes Award

“Cryptozoo”

Writer/Director - Dash Shaw; Producers - Tyler Davidson, Kyle Martin, Jane Samborski, Bill Way

“Jockey”

Writer/Director/Producer - Clint Bentley; Writer/Producer - Greg Kweder; Producer - Nancy Schafer

“Shiva Baby”

Writer/Director/Producer - Emma Seligman; Producers - Kieran Altmann, Katie Schiller, Lizzie Shapiro

“Sweet Thing”

Writer/Director - Alexandre Rockwell; Producers - Louis Anania, Haley Anderson, Kenan Baysal

“This Is Not A War Story”

Writer/Director/Producer - Talia Lugacy; Producers - Noah Lang, Julian West

Male Lead

Clifton Collins Jr., “Jockey”

Frankie Faison, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes, “Wild Indian”

Udo Kier, “Swan Song”

Simon Rex, “Red Rocket”

Female Lead

Isabelle Fuhrman, “The Novice

Brittany S. Hall, “Test Pattern

Patti Harrison, “Together Together

Taylour Paige, “Zola”

Kali Reis, “Catch the Fair One”

Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, “Zola”

Meeko Gattuso, “Queen of Glory”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Will Patton, “Sweet Thing”

Chaske Spencer, “Wild Indian”

Supporting Female

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Amy Forsyth, “The Novice”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Revika Reustle, “Pleasure”

Suzanna Son, “Red Rocket”

Cinematography

Lol Crawley, “The Humans”

Tim Curtin, “A Chiara”

Edu Grau, “Passing”

Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, “Blue Bayou”

Ari Wegner, “Zola”

Editing

Affonso Gonçalves, “A Chiara”

Ali Greer, “The Nowhere Inn”

Joi McMillon, “Zola”

Enrico Natale, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, “The Novice”

International Film

“Compartment No. 6" (Finland/Russia)

Director - Juho Kuosmanen

“Drive My Car” (Japan)

Director - Ryusuke Hamaguchi

“Parallel Mothers” (Spain)

Director - Pedro Almodóvar

“Pebbles” (India)

Director - P S Vinothraj

“Petite Maman” (France)

Director - Céline Sciamma

“Prayers for the Stolen” (Mexico)

Director - Tatiana Huezo

Documentary

“Ascension”

Director/Producer - Jessica Kingdon; Producers - Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell

“Flee”

Director - Jonas Poher Rasmussen; Producers - Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen

“In the Same Breath”

Director/Producer - Nanfu Wang; Producers - Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, Carolyn Hepburn, Jialing Zhang

“Procession”

Director - Robert Greene; Producer - Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliott, Douglas Tirola

“Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Director - Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson; Producers - David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

Robert Altman Award

“Mass”

Director - Fran Kranz; Casting Directors - Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin; Ensemble Cast - Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool

Producers Award

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

Lizzie Shapiro

Someone to Watch Award

Alex Camilleri - Director, “Luzzu”

Gillian Wallace Horvat - Director, “I Blame Society”

Michael Sarnoski - Director, “Pig”

Truer Than Fiction Award

Jessica Beshir - Director, “Faya Dayi”

Debbie Lum - Director, “Try Harder!”

Angelo Madsen Minax - Director, “North By Current”

New non-scripted or documentary series

“Black and Missing”

Series By/Executive Producers - Soledad O’Brien, Geeta Gandbhir; Executive Producers - Jo Honig, Patrick Conway, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez

“The Choe Show”

Creator/Executive Producer: David Choe; Executive Producers - Matt Revelli, Christopher C. Chen, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson

“The Lady and the Dale”

Executive Producers - Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Allen Bain, Andre Gaines, Nick Cammilleri, Alana Carithers, Zackary Drucker, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller

“Nuclear Family”

Series By - Ry Russo-Young; Produced By - Dan Cogan, Warren Fischer; Executive Producers - Liz Garbus, Julie Gaither, Jon Bardin, Leah Holzer, Peter Saraf, Alex Turtletaub, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Lauren Haber, Maria Zuckerman, Christine Connor, Ryan Heller, Barbara Dobkin, Eric Dobkin, Andrea Van Beuren, Joe Landauer

“Philly D.A.”

Creators - Ted Passon, Yoni Brook, Nicole Salazar; Produced By - Josh Penn, Michael Gottwald; Executive Producers - Dawn Porter, Sally Jo Fifer, Lois Vossen, Ryan Chanatry, Gena Konstantinakos, Jeff Seelbach, Patty Quillin; Co-Executive Producers - Nion McEvoy, Leslie Berriman

New scripted series

“Blindspotting”

Creators/Executive Producers - Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs; Executive Producers: Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Ken Lee, Tim Palen, Emily Gerson Saines, Seith Mann

“It’s a Sin”

Executive Producers: Russell T Davies, Peter Hoar, Nicola Shindler

“Reservation Dogs”

Creators/Executive Producers - Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi; Executive Producer - Garrett Basch

“The Underground Railroad”

Creator/Executive Producer - Barry Jenkins; Executive Producers - Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Colson Whitehead, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt

“We Are Lady Parts”

Creator - Nida Manzoor; Executive Producers - Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Mark Freeland

Female performance in a scripted series

Deborah Ayorinde, “THEM: Covenant”

Jasmine Cephas Jones, “Blindspotting”

Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad”

Jana Schmieding, “Rutherford Falls”

Anjana Vasan, “We Are Lady Parts”

Male performance in a new scripted series

Olly Alexander, “It’s a Sin”

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Michael Greyeyes, “Rutherford Falls”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Ashley Thomas, “THEM: Covenant”

Ensemble cast in a new scripted series

“Reservation Dogs”

Ensemble Cast: Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, FunnyBone