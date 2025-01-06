The top 6 highlights of the Golden Globes, according to those who were there

Demi Moore, a Golden Globe winner for “The Substance,” poses for photos backstage. Her acceptance speech was one of the highlights of Sunday’s ceremony.

During any awards show, all eyes are on the telecast. Or almost all eyes.

On the red carpet heading into the event, inside the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton and in the media center backstage, The Times team at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards fanned out to find the most memorable moments from the night that you didn’t see on TV. Here are six of their favorites.

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, right, with actor Hidetoshi Nishijima, on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Only in Los Angeles does a chef get stopped on the red carpet as often as an actor. Wearing his white chef coat, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa posed for photos and hugged several people along the red carpet Sunday afternoon, before being stopped by several media outlets.

Advertisement

This year’s Golden Globes dinner was catered by famed sushi restaurant Nobu.

“It is so exciting to cook this two years in a row,” Matsuhisa said.

He was especially rooting for “Shōgun,” which had multiple nominations and four total wins, including one for his friend, Hiroyuki Sanada, who won the Golden Globe for actor in a drama TV series. —Samantha Masunaga

Jodie Foster, a winner for “True Detective: Night Country,” backstage at the Golden Globe Awards. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Demi Moore, who brought substance to her acceptance speech by detailing how a producer’s assessment of her as a “popcorn actress” corroded her confidence, continued her message backstage with reporters. When asked what gets her through on days when she feels she’s not enough, the Globe winner for “The Substance” said, “I think it’s really about where you hold your intention and focus. We can spend our time on focusing on all that we’re not, or we can be celebrating all that we are. I think it’s a subtle shift.”

Her advice for women who feel dismissed? Moore pointed to societal conditioning.

“All we have to look at is what we’re choosing to buy into,” she said. “Because it exists doesn’t make it the truth. I think it all goes back to how we hold ourselves. And when we value ourselves, we have enough self-love that will then reflect out in the world, and the world can follow and change to accommodate how you’re reflecting on yourself.”

Advertisement

The big night for women in a new chapter of their careers was not lost on Jodie Foster, also 62 and a Golden Globe winner for her role in “True Detective: Night Country.”

“Something happens, at least for women,” she told reporters backstage. “There’s like an organism that gets released in your bloodstream. I’m not a doctor, so don’t follow me on that one, but it just feels like there’s a hormone that happens where suddenly you go, ‘Oh, I don’t really care about stupid things anymore. And I’m not really going to compete with myself. I’m excited about what’s left of my life and who I’ve become, the wisdom I can bring to the table.” — Yvonne Villarreal

Seth Rogen at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Seth Rogen and Adam Brody: Future dog park buddies? While waiting in line for drinks at the bar alongside his wife, screenwriter Lauren Miller, Rogen noticed Brody and Leighton Meester join the queue. The comedian introduced himself to the “Nobody Wants This” star, who noted he’d overheard Rogen discussing his new dog.

Advertisement

“A Cavalier King Charles?” Brody asked. “We have the tramp from ‘Lady and the Tramp.’”

“Oh, we should get them together and feed them spaghetti,” Rogen suggested. “They’ll both throw up. But it’ll be worth it.” — Amy Kaufman

“The Brutalist” filmmakers Mona Fastvold, Brady Corbet and daughter Ada at the Golden Globe Awards. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

When “The Brutalist” director Brady Corbet took the stage for his Golden Globe win, he had one guest sobbing: his 10-year-old daughter, Ada James, whom the filmmaker said, “looks so stunning in that dress of hers tonight that I’m thinking this fiasco that I’ve gotten us all into may have very well been worth it. I love you so much, Ada James.”

She later joined her father when he returned to the stage to accept the film’s award for best motion picture drama and as he greeted reporters backstage in the press room. Sitting to the side as he took questions — clutching her small purse and lifting up the tiered skirt of her glittery dress to admire her shoes — Ada watched as her father was made aware of her tearful moment. “I was pretty moved to see [from the stage] the person I love more than anything in the world. She’s 10 years old. I’ve never seen her cry from joy before. It was very touching.” — Yvonne Villarreal

Kathy Bates presents an award with Anthony Ramos at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Bejeweled celebrities flowed down the red carpeted steps of the Beverly Hilton after the show ended. Jennifer Coolidge waltzed by in bare feet, frequently stopping so fans could take selfies with her. Just outside the valet stand, a stellar scrum had assembled waiting for their rides.

“I thought I had a ride,” said John Lithgow, craning his head around, seeming a bit impatient. Off to the side, Nicolas Cage chatted with Jamie Foxx while Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon stood near the front of the line. All were waiting for their cars.

A slim Kathy Bates stood radiant in a silver and black jacket. Bates was nominated for best performance in a drama series, but lost out to Anna Sawai for “Shōgun.” Bates nonetheless beamed as she accepted congratulations on the success of her first-year drama “Matlock,” which has turned into a huge hit for CBS and earned her the Globes nod. Bates said she was greatly enjoying her turn as Madeline “Matty” Matlock on the reboot.

Advertisement

“Best ever,” she told a reporter. —Meg James

Lookalike contest winners Max Braunstein, left, and Miles Mitchell on the Golden Globes red carpet. (Gregg Deguire/GG2025 / Penske Media via Getty Images)

Just 24 hours ago, the winners of two iconic celebrity lookalike contests got a surprise call. It was CBS, inviting Glen Powell winner Max Braunstein and Timothée Chalamet prize holder Miles Mitchell to come walk the red carpet at the Golden Globes. Braunstein, who was given the crown in Austin, Texas in by Powell’s own mother, met the actor right at the top of the red carpet.

“He was happy to see me,” the lookalike said. “We’d already talked on the phone during the contest.”

Mitchell has already come face-to-face with the “A Complete Unknown” star, but when his CBS escort informed him that the actor’s publicist knew about him coming to the award show, he got giddy. “Really?!?” Mitchell asked. “I’ve still only seen two of his movies.”

The Seton Hall student, who is studying marketing and economics, could be found waiting at the end of the red carpet Sunday afternoon to meet Chalamet again.

“I’m hoping to be, like, do you recognize me?” he said. —Amy Kaufman and Samantha Masunaga