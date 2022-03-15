‘The Bachelor’ ends its messy season with betrayals, apologies — and a final rose

The following contains major spoilers for Part II of “The Bachelor” Season 26 finale.

A few weeks before this week’s shocking season finale of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” one contestant delivered a cryptic message about how star Clayton Echard’s search for true love would end.

“I’m in a unique position where I do know a lot of things, and I think I’ll leave it at that,” nurse Teddi Wright said to Echard during the show’s “Women Tell All” episode reuniting most of the former contestants. “I hope you’re ... OK.”

He may be OK — Echard, who became perhaps the most controversial lead in the franchise’s history, ended the season happily in a committed romance with Susie Evans, the finalist who left him after he admitted that he had been intimate with two of her competitors.

But legions of Bachelor Nation fans may feel different about whether Echard deserves a happy ending. Fans may also have strong feelings about the way the show’s producers milked, manipulated — and possibly even misled — viewers during the twisty drama filled with heartbreak and trauma.

Here are five takeaways from Tuesday’s episode.