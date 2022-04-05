Snoop Dogg, Mindy Kaling and Billy Eichner join Netflix Is a Joke festival lineup

Snoop Dogg, Billy Eichner and Mindy Kaling have joined the lineup for Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, the streaming giant announced Tuesday.

Other new additions to the 11-day comedy event include Dana Carvey, David Spade, Sasheer Zamata, Sebastian Maniscalco and Franco Escamilla, as well as the stars of “Cobra Kai” and “Never Have I Ever.” The festival comprises more than 250 live shows, be spread across 30 Los Angeles venues between April 27 and May 7.

At the Greek Theatre on May 7, Eichner will emcee “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” featuring Bob the Drag Queen, Eddie Izzard, Sandra Bernhard, Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho, Patti Harrison, Tig Notaro, Trixie Mattel, Wanda Sykes and more.

Billed by Netflix as “a night of legendary black comics,” a live taping of Snoop Dogg’s “F— Around Comedy Special” will take place May 5 at the Hollywood Palladium, with appearances from Katt Williams, Mike Epps and Sommore.

The festival also will present a live “Never Have I Ever” table read moderated by series co-creators Kaling and Lang Fisher. The table read will offer a sneak peek at Season 3 of the teen comedy, which stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Richa Moorjani, Niecy Nash and Megan Suri.

Plus, the cast of “Cobra Kai” will assemble May 5 at the Microsoft Theater for a fan event featuring conversations and photo ops with the actors, as well as musical performances.

The Wiltern will host Maniscalco on May 1, as well as Spade and Carvey on May 3. Escamilla’s stand-up set “Voyerista Auditivo” will be recorded May 4 at the Hollywood Pantages Theater, while Zamata and Nicole Byer will join forces May 2 at the Regent Theater.

Previously announced participants include Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Mulaney, David Letterman, Pete Davidson, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Seth Rogen, Ali Wong, Aziz Ansari, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Hasan Minhaj, Conan O’Brien, Ellen DeGeneres, Jonathan Van Ness, Ken Jeong, Maya Rudolph, Mike Myers, Ray Romano and Dave Chappelle — despite the recent backlash to his latest Netflix comedy special.

Ticketmaster describes “Netflix Is a Joke Presents: Dave Chappelle and Friends” at the Hollywood Bowl as a “cell phone free event” that will require attendees to surrender their phones for the duration of Chappelle’s set and retrieve them from a locked pouch at the end of the program.

“Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will be immediately ejected,” the message reads. Chappelle has long implemented a no-phones policy, which does not apply to other parts of the festival.

Mulaney, who was already set to perform May 3 at the Kia Forum, has added a second show on May 7 at the Hollywood Bowl. And Burr will perform at the Hollywood Palladium the night of May 4 — in addition to his May 5 show at the Forum.

See the full, updated itinerary here.