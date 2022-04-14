Disgraced journalist Charlie Rose is back with a new interview with Warren Buffett

Disgraced journalist Charlie Rose is back conducting interviews — but this time it’s for his own website.

The former “CBS This Morning” co-anchor and PBS anchor, who was swiftly fired in 2017 amid sexual harassment allegations, returned Thursday with a sit-down interview with billionaire Warren Buffett.

“I’m proud to share this recent conversation with Warren Buffett,” the 80-year-old newsman wrote on his website. “It is his first interview on camera in almost a year, and the first I’ve done in more than 4 years. It is a step in a journey to engage the most interesting people and explore the most compelling ideas in the world.”

Rose’s jovial interview with the 91-year-old chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway touched on Buffett’s company and investments, plus his heir apparent, friends and values. The professionally produced conversation runs for one hour and 14 minutes.

It’s unclear when the interview was conducted, but the men refer to Buffett’s annual memo to Berskshire Hathaway shareholders and the company’s investment in Activision in February before it was acquired by Microsoft.

Rose’s website has also repackaged and archived his past interviews, with Rose’s introductions at the beginning of each episode.

Thursday’s sit-down made no mention of the sexual harassment scandal that led to his downfall following a Washington Post investigation that reported he sexually harassed eight women who worked on his PBS talk show.

Rose acknowledged and apologized for his behavior, which included unwanted sexual advances toward the women, appearing nude in their presence and groping them. The women, aged 21 to 37 at the time, worked at “Charlie Rose” from the 1990s to 2010, the Post’s report said.

Months later, three women filed a lawsuit against him and CBS News alleging that the anchor also engaged in “unlawful” conduct and that CBS management, broadcasters and studio staff witnessed it and “failed to take any action to correct it.”

Company Town After CBS fires Charlie Rose, what’s next for its popular morning show? The esteemed TV journalism career of Charlie Rose collapsed under the weight of sexual harassment allegations Tuesday, leaving a void in “CBS This Morning,” the lucrative morning franchise that has flourished since he joined as co-anchor in 2012.

CBS, which suspended Rose within 24 hours of the allegations going public in late 2017, settled the lawsuit by December 2018. The network experienced a major upheaval since then as it reeled from allegations against former executive Leslie Moonves and Rose’s ex-boss, Jeff Fager of “60 Minutes.”

CBS’ political director, John Dickerson, who also hosted the network’s Sunday program “Face the Nation,” replaced Rose on “CBS This Morning” in January 2018, joining longtime co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell on the morning-show franchise.