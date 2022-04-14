Advertisement
Frank Langella reportedly fired from Netflix series over alleged ‘unacceptable conduct’

A balding man with a trim white beard
Frank Langella attends the 2016 Tony Awards “Meet the Nominees” press junket at the Paramount Hotel in New York.
(Charles Sykes / Invision / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Oscar-nominated actor Frank Langella has reportedly been fired from an upcoming Netflix series over accusations of inappropriate conduct.

According to trade publications Deadline and Variety, “The Americans” and “Dracula” star was investigated and determined to be involved in unacceptable conduct on the set of the series “The Fall of the House of Usher,” Netflix’s adaptation of the work of Edgar Allan Poe.

The Tony Award winner, 84, played the role of Usher dynasty patriarch Roderick Usher. The role will reportedly be recast.

Neither Netflix nor representatives for Langella immediately responded Thursday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Frank Langella stars in Paramount Pictures' "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

A production source told TMZ that allegations of inappropriate conduct by Langella had been made over the last couple weeks and that Langella reportedly had made an inappropriate joke that was sexual in nature.

He also allegedly touched the leg of a female costar on set and made a joke about it. Deadline confirmed the TMZ report.

The eight-episode series — described as an epic tale of greed, horror and tragedy — is said to be halfway through production and scenes that Langella was in will be reshot.

The prolific actor, who was nominated for an Oscar for 2008’s political drama “Frost/Nixon,” was not scheduled to work this week, and filming on the series will resume on scenes that don’t involve his character until a new actor is cast, Deadline said.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” is being adapted for Netflix by Mike Flanagan (“Ouija: Origin of Evil,” “The Haunting of Hill House”). A representative for Flanagan did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

The series also stars Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill and Carla Gugino.

Television
