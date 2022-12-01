Advertisement
Body found dumped in the Bronx identified as ‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.

A man in a black blazer stands on a red carpet in front of a backdrop that reads "Songs of Solomon."
Frank Vallelonga Jr., who died this week at 60, arrives for the U.S. premiere Of “Songs Of Solomon” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 29, 2022, in Hollywood.
(Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., who was known for his role in the Oscar-winning film “Green Book,” was found dead earlier this week on a Bronx sidewalk, the New York Police Department has confirmed to The Times. Vallelonga was 60.

Police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man in front of a sheet metal factory in an industrial part of the Bronx on Monday at 3:50 a.m., the NYPD said in a statement. Police officers found the man unresponsive and did not see any obvious signs of trauma.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said. They identified the man as Vallelonga.

Police arrested Steven Smith, 35, of the Bronx on suspicion of concealing a human corpse, the NYPD said.

While the coroner’s office is investigating the cause of death, Smith told police that Vallelonga had overdosed on drugs, according to a New York Daily News report, which cited a criminal complaint.

“That dude was dead already,” Smith, who was Vallelonga’s driver, told police, according to the report said. “He overdosed. I didn’t have anything to do with that.”

(L-R) - Viggo Mortensen as Tony Vallelonga and Mahershala Ali as Dr. Donald Shirley in "Green Book," directed by Peter Farrelly. Credit: Universal Pictures /Participant / DreamWorks

In “Green Book,” Vallelonga Jr. played the part of Rudy Vallelonga, a relative to bouncer Tony Lip, played by Viggo Mortensen.

The 2018 film, was written by Vallelonga Jr.'s brother, Nick Vallelonga. The movie is based on the story of their father, Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga, a white Italian American bouncer who was hired to protect Black pianist Don Shirley as he toured the Jim Crow South in 1962.

Nick Vallelonga also nabbed another Oscar for original screenplay while Mahershala Ali won supporting actor for his portrayal of Shirley. Vallelonga Jr. had played minor roles in Nick Vallelonga’s other films in the 1990s, as well as a supporting role in the 2021 crime thriller “The Birthday Cake.”

Police said surveillance video captured the moments when Vallelonga Jr.'s body was dumped on Monday, the Daily News report said. A car spotted at the scene with a New Jersey license plate belonged to Nick Vallelonga, the report said.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

