Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Dr. Ashish Jha will be a guest on several Sunday talk shows
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky; Dave Matthews performs a new song in support of refugees. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS Will Sweden join NATO? Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt. Russia invades Ukraine: Putin’s crackdown on dissent: Author William Browder (“Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath”). Cities in China under lockdown: David Culver. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.); Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Bonsall); Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas); Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart New York City Mayor Eric Adams; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas); former U.S. ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder; Maria Hinojosa; Raquel Willis; George Hahn. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.); Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba; David Beasley, U.N. World Food Programme; former commander of U.S. Army forces in Europe Ben Hodges; Sister Norma Pimentel, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. (N) 7:30 a.m. and Monday, 3 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer; White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha; Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.). Matt Bradley reports from Ukraine. Panel: Author Matthew Continetti (“The Right: The Hundred-Year War for American Conservatism”); Eugene Daniels, Politico; Ruth Marcus, Washington Post; Amna Nawaz. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal; NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell; New York City Mayor Eric Adams; White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. Earth Day with a progress report: Ginger Zee. Panel: Rachel Scott; Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; María Elena Salinas. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. Panel: Ben Domenech, the Transom; Josh Kraushaar, National Journal; Catherine Lucey, Wall Street Journal; Mo Elleithee. Mike Emanuel anchors. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Media coverage of the war in Ukraine: Masha Gessen, the New Yorker; Scott McLean, CNN. Elon Musk, Twitter and big tech: Jessica Toonkel; Clare Duffy. Politicians avoiding press questions: Lynn Sweet, Chicago Sun-Times. Myanmar and Russia: Danny Fenster, American journalist who was imprisoned in Myanmar. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Susan Ferrechio, Washington Times; Leslie Marshall; Gillian Turner; Charlie Gasparino; Ari Fleischer. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Mark Follman (“Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America”). 4:30 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes A digital defense against Kremlin-directed cyberattacks; Herbert Diess, Volkswagen; electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Donna Edwards; Amala Ekpunobi; Erin Matson. (N) 8 p.m. KLCS
