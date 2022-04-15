Advertisement
Share
Television

Actor Liz Sheridan, who played Jerry’s mom in ‘Seinfeld,’ dies at 93

A woman wearing a name badge that says Liz Sheridan
“Seinfeld” veteran Liz Sheridan died Friday.
(Albert L. Ortega / WireImage via Getty Images)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

TV and theater star Liz Sheridan, who famously played Jerry’s motherHelen on “Seinfeld,” has died. She was 93.

Sheridan, whose full name was Elizabeth Ann Sheridan but who also went by Dizzy, died “peacefully in her sleep from natural causes” early Friday morning and five days after her birthday, said her manager Amanda Hendon.

Her death comes less than two weeks after that of her “Seinfeld” co-star, Estelle Harris, who played the mother of Jason Alexander’s George Costanza.

Sheridan got her start as a dancer living in New York’s theater district. She later found work dancing in nightclubs and in summer-stock musicals, according to her 2000 memoir, “Dizzy & Jimmy: My Life With James Dean: A Love Story.” The book was about her relationship with film star James Dean, who died in a car crash in 1955, and is being developed as a feature film, Hendon said.

FILE - Estelle Harris, at right, and Don Rickles arrive at the world premiere of "Toy Story 3," Sunday, June 13, 2010, at The El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles. Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza’s short-fused mother on TV’s “Seinfeld” and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, has died. She was 93. Harris’ agent Michael Eisenstadt confirmed the actor’s death in Palm Desert, Calif., late Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Katy Winn, File)

Entertainment & Arts

Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ actress and voice of Mrs. Potato Head, dies at 93

Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s short-fused mother on “Seinfeld” and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, dies at 93.

Advertisement

She also appeared in several Broadway shows, including the 1977 musical “Happy End” with Meryl Streep. She played the eccentric neighbor Mrs. Ochmonek on the 1980s children’s program “Alf” and voiced Mrs. Stillman in Louie Anderson’s autobiographical cartoon “Life With Louise.”

On the big screen, Sheridan starred in 1987’s “Who’s That Girl” with Madonna and the 2009 rom-com “Play the Game,” opposite late actors Andy Griffith and Doris Roberts.

But the actor was best known for her recurring role on “Seinfeld,” the Emmy-winning sitcom that ran on NBC for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998. She played Florida retiree Helen Seinfeld opposite Barney Martin’s Morty Seinfeld. She famously wondered how “anyone could not like” her son but also scolded him for making out with a date while watching “Schindler’s List.”

"Seinfeld"

Television

A little show called ‘Seinfeld’ will begin streaming soon on Netflix

Netflix announces the streaming premiere date for ‘Seinfeld’ in an on-brand, facetious statement enormously underselling the iconic sitcom’s success.

Aside from the four lead cast members — Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards — Sheridan was reportedly the only performer to appear in every season of the sitcom. She also performed a one-woman show titled “Mrs. Seinfeld Sings.”

Sheridan is survived by a daughter and son-in-law.

TelevisionObituaries
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement