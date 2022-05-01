Trevor Noah roasts pretty much everyone at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah pulled no punches while headlining the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night in Washington, D.C.

For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, politicians and members of the press gathered in person to dine and get roasted by a comedian together at the Washington Hilton hotel.

“It is my great honor to be speaking tonight at the nation’s most distinguished superspreader event,” Noah joked at the top of his set, which aired Saturday on CNN and C-SPAN.

“No, for real people, what are we doing here? ... You guys spent the last two years telling everyone the importance of wearing masks and avoiding large indoor gatherings. Then the second someone offers you a free dinner, you all turn into Joe Rogan? I mean, Dr. Fauci dropped out. That should have been a pretty big sign.”

Advertisement

Throughout his 25-minute performance, Noah managed to lampoon a striking number of media and political figures — including but not limited to Donald Trump, Jeffrey Toobin, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Chris Cuomo, Kyrsten Sinema, Kellyanne Conway, Madison Cawthorn, Ron DeSantis, Jen Psaki, First Lady Jill Biden and of course, President Joe Biden.

“I think everyone will agree that it’s actually nice to once again have a president who’s not afraid to come to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and hear jokes about himself,” Noah said.

“If you didn’t come, I totally would have understood, because these people have been so hard on you — which I don’t get. ... Ever since you’ve come into office, things are really looking up. Gas is up, rent is up, food is up — everything!”

Watch Noah’s full remarks below.