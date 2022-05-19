So, a Harry and Meghan reality series on Netflix could be happening after all?

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly working on a “juicier” docuseries for Netflix about their life at home in Montecito, Calif.

The keeping-up-with-the-Sussexes reality-TV rumor comes nearly two years after reps for the former royals extinguished the mere mention of them “taking part in any reality shows” when they signed their massive Netflix deal in 2020.

But, according to Page Six, the rumors are true. Harry and Meghan are said to be working on a more personal “at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style” docuseries that could begin streaming on the platform before year’s end.

Representatives for Netflix and the Sussexes declined to comment on the project when reached Thursday by The Times.

It’s not the first time the British prince and former “Suits” actor denied their participation in a project that they were later revealed to be involved in. Harry and Meghan also said that they “did not contribute” to the 2020 biography “Finding Freedom,” but revealed in court last year that they did. (Meghan had to apologize for forgetting that she provided “briefing notes” to a key aide in touch with the book’s authors.)

Advertisement

Details about the Netflix docuseries “are up in the air,” a producer told Page Six, and the timing is still being discussed. Netflix would reportedly like the series to arrive at the end of this year when Harry plans to release his much-anticipated (though allegedly non-controversial) memoir. However, the Sussex team reportedly prefers that the series airs next year.

“I think it’s fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh,” a source — billed as a “highly placed Hollywood insider” — told Page Six.

Harry and Meghan, who famously stepped back from their senior royal duties in early 2020, are said to be allowing cameras behind the scenes at their Montecito home and during trips, including one they took to New York in September.

They were trailed by cameras last month too, but for a separate documentary project Harry is working on with the streaming giant. The couple was joined by a “Heart of Invictus” crew as they visited the Netherlands last month for the Invictus Games — the global event Harry established during which wounded and injured servicemen and women compete in various games.

The new docuseries report comes as Netflix is cutting costs after losing 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter and laying off hundreds of employees. It also comes as the company nixed plans for the Sussex-backed project “Pearl,” a feminist children’s series that was executive produced by the former Meghan Markle through Archewell Productions.

En route to the Netherlands, Harry, who is sixth in Britain’s royal line of succession, visited his ailing grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The couple and their two young children are also set to return to London next month for the long-reigning monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

However, they will not be joining senior royals such as Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and elder brother, Prince William, on the Buckingham Palace balcony.