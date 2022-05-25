Advertisement
Television

CBS pulls ‘FBI’ season finale after Texas school shooting

Police at school shooting scene
Police stand outside Robb Elementary School following Tuesday’s deadly shooting on the Uvalde, Texas, campus.
(Dario Lopez-Mills / Associated Press)
Associated Press
CBS pulled the season finale of its show “FBI” after the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

The network said Tuesday that it would not air the show’s Season 4 finale, titled “Prodigal Son.” The decision was made by CBS after a gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The finale’s storyline involved a suspected student’s participation in a deadly robbery. It’s unclear whether the episode will air in the future.

The synopsis reads: “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate.”

People sit on the curb outside of Robb Elementary School as State troopers guard the area in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - An 18-year-old gunman killed 14 children and a teacher at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, according to the state's governor, in the nation's deadliest school shooting in years. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

World & Nation

Full coverage of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

A gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

The network re-broadcast the show’s 12th episode, “Under Pressure,” in place of the season finale.

Apple TV+ also canceled a red carpet event for Season 2 of its show “Physical,” which stars Rose Byrne, because of the shooting.

Television

