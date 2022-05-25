CBS pulls ‘FBI’ season finale after Texas school shooting
CBS pulled the season finale of its show “FBI” after the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.
The network said Tuesday that it would not air the show’s Season 4 finale, titled “Prodigal Son.” The decision was made by CBS after a gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
The finale’s storyline involved a suspected student’s participation in a deadly robbery. It’s unclear whether the episode will air in the future.
The synopsis reads: “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate.”
A gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.
The network re-broadcast the show’s 12th episode, “Under Pressure,” in place of the season finale.
Apple TV+ also canceled a red carpet event for Season 2 of its show “Physical,” which stars Rose Byrne, because of the shooting.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.