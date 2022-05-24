15 dead, including 14 children, in Texas school shooting

Fifteen people were killed, including more than a dozen children, in a shooting at a Texas elementary school, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday.

“He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher,” the Texas governor said, adding that the suspect, an 18-year-old man, is dead.

After an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said in a Facebook post at 12:30 p.m. (Pacific) that hospital staff was caring for “several students” in the emergency room.

Uvalde Memorial received 17 injured children in the emergency room Tuesday, via ambulance or school bus, two of them dead on arrival, hospital CEO Tom Nordwick said.

Two of the children had been transferred to another hospital by late afternoon, while a third was pending transfer.

“I hear a helicopter now,” Nordwick said.

He said the hospital also treated a man in his mid-40s who had suffered minor injuries in the shooting.

“He just said, ‘Treat the kids,’ ” Nordwick said, adding that 12 children were still being treated in the ER and he couldn’t say what their condition was.

Two children were also transported to a hospital in San Antonio, and another was awaiting transport, hospital officials said. University Hospital in San Antonio said a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. Earlier, the district had said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available.

The district said that the city’s civic center was being used as a reunification center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.