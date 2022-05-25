After scandals, ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ concludes Thursday. Here’s what to expect

On Sep. 8, 2003, Jennifer Aniston was the first guest on the premiere of a new daily talk show. Now, after 3,294 regular episodes, 19 special episodes and three spinoff series, Aniston returns as a guest one last time for the series finale of the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Thursday’s finale is the last of a series of celebrations, highlights and returning guests paying homage to the comedian whose show business resume includes starring in (and coming out on) her own sitcom; hosting the Oscars; hosting the Emmy Awards following the 9/11 terrorist attacks; voicing Dory in the Disney/Pixar hits “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory”; taking a turn as a judge on “American Idol”; winning 32 Daytime Emmy awards and receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The final episode features performances from Pink, who wrote the show’s theme song in 2015, and Billie Eilish.

The show will continue in the same afternoon timeslot with highlights, clips and special segments selected from the series’ long run. Below, find out how to watch the series finale of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in Los Angeles. (The series, which airs in syndication, airs at 3 p.m. local time in many, but not all, areas. Check your local listings.)

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ series finale



When: Thursday, 3 p.m.



Streaming: Fubo



On the air: NBC



Rating: TV-PG (may be unsuitable for young children)











