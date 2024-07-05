Ellen DeGeneres just canceled 4 dates on her comedy tour — no explanation given

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” ended in 2022 in the wake of allegations of a toxic workplace.

Ellen DeGeneres has abruptly canceled four of her stand-up tour dates — and didn’t give a reason why.

Those who bought tickets to the former talk show host’s performances in Dallas (July 10), San Francisco (July 21), Seattle (July 23) and Chicago (Aug. 11) were informed by concert promoter Live Nation that “unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.”

Television Timeline: The scandal that brought down Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show Ellen DeGeneres announced Wednesday that her popular daytime talk show will end next year. Here’s our guide to the controversy that led to this point.

Ticket holders will be issued full refunds in the next two to three weeks, Live Nation said. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

The Ellen’s Last Stand ... Up Tour is being billed in a press release as her “long-awaited comeback to stand-up comedy” and “the last opportunity for fans to witness a comedy legend in her final curtain call.” according to a press release. Eight of the 27 dates are sold out, with the two final shows in Minneapolis being filmed for a Netflix special.

DeGeneres’ return to the stage follows a fall from grace that came when “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” — which ended in 2022 after a nearly two-decade run — was hit with allegations that it was a toxic workplace. A 2020 BuzzFeed News investigation revealed allegations of intimidation, racism and sexual misconduct by producers.

It’s a tumble that DeGeneres makes light of in her stand-up, , riffing on getting “kicked out of show business.”

Television ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ through the years Ellen DeGeneres has spent her career defying the norm. Now she’s mainstream.

“This is the second time I’ve been kicked out of show business,” DeGeneres said in April during a set at Largo at the Coronet. “Eventually they’re going to kick me out for a third time because I’m mean, old and gay.”