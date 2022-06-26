Jodie Sweetin says ‘our activism will continue’ after LAPD shoves her at Roe protest

“Full House” star Jodie Sweetin spoke out Sunday after police officers pushed her to the ground this weekend at an abortion rights demonstration in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, L.A. photographer Michael Ade uploaded an Instagram video of LAPD officers shoving Sweetin, who was protesting the Supreme Court’s recent reversal of the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision.

After hitting the pavement on a ramp beside the 101 freeway, the “Just Swipe” actor — dressed in all black and carrying a megaphone — got back up and continued demonstrating.

“I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” Sweetin said in a statement obtained Sunday by The Times.

“Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

Upon posting the viral footage, Ade wrote, “It pained me to see @JodieSweetin thrown to the ground by members of the LAPD as she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway…SMH @LAPDHQ what are y’all doing?”

“Jodi is the definition of a real one and fortunately she’s okay!” he added. “But for others who choose to protest today move with caution and keep your head on swivel. It’s going to be a very long summer.”

In a statement to Yahoo Entertainment, the LAPD said it is “aware of a video clip of a woman being pushed to the ground by officers not allowing the group to enter on foot and overtake the 101 freeway.”

“The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD’s policy and procedure,” the statement continued.

“As the nation continues to wrestle with the latest Supreme Court decision, the Los Angeles Police Department will continue to facilitate First Amendment rights, while protecting life and property.”

Sweetin is one of many entertainment figures who have denounced the Supreme Court’s decision, which will allow states to ban abortions. Other celebrities who advocated for reproductive rights this weekend include Michelle Obama, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Lorde, Quinta Brunson, Ariana DeBose, Patricia Arquette and Olivia Rodrigo.