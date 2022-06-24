Phoebe Bridgers leads chant at music festival against ‘irrelevant’ Supreme Court

Phoebe Bridgers brought her frustration with the reversal of Roe vs. Wade across the pond to England’s Glastonbury Festival where she led concertgoers on a chant decrying Friday’s decision.

Shortly after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark court decision, the “Sidelines” singer said that “it’s super surreal and fun” to perform for the festival audience, but in reality, she’s “having the s— day.”

“Who wants to say, ‘F— the Supreme Court’?” she then asked the Glastonbury attendees.

After counting to three, the singer and her audience chanted, “F— the Supreme Court.” Then Bridgers continued to hurl invectives at the governing body.

“F— that s—. F— America ... all these irrelevant, old f— trying to tell us what to do with our f— bodies,” she said, shaking her head. “F— it.”

It’s not the first time Bridgers has spoken about abortion rights. When reports of a draft Supreme Court decision initially surfaced in May, the singer shared on social media that she had undergone an abortion in October 2021 while on tour.

“I went to Planned Parenthood and they gave me the abortion pill,” she said. “It was easy. Everyone deserves this kind of access.”

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday will dismantle federal protections for abortion.

The “Motion Sickness” singer is among the pop culture figures and notable names speaking out about the Supreme Court decision Friday. Also reacting to the ruling were Michelle Obama, Quinta Brunson, Patricia Arquette, Ariana DeBose and more.

Fellow Glastonbury performers Megan Thee Stallion and Charli XCX have also posted on social media about the historic Supreme Court decision. On Twitter, Stallion tweeted that “the court has failed us all” and shared donation resources.

The court has failed us all — but we won’t back down. I’m going to keep fighting because everyone deserves access to the care they need. Join me and @PPact: https://t.co/fd4K56b8w3. #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/FVwoCZqRy0 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 24, 2022

Charli XCX rallied her social media followers, even those not directly impacted by the ruling.

“just because you’re not an American citizen does not mean the overturning of Roe V wade is none of your business. if you support women’s rights and human rights you NEED to be vocal about how drastic and appalling the overturning of the constitutional right to an abortion is,” she tweeted.