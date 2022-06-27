Mishael Morgan becomes first Black lead to win a Daytime Emmy: ‘So immensely proud’

“The Young and the Restless” star Mishael Morgan made history on Friday night as the first Black lead to win a Daytime Emmy Award.

At the ceremony in Pasadena, the 35-year-old actor from Trinidad and Tobago said she was “so honored to be a vessel and experience this moment.” Morgan, who plays Amanda Sinclair on the CBS soap opera, claimed the prize for lead actress in a drama. She was previously nominated for supporting actress.

“I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do,” Morgan said during her acceptance speech, according to the Associated Press.

“Now there are little girls all around the world and they’re seeing another step forward and they know that no matter their industry, no matter their vocation, no matter what, they can strive to be the best at what they do. Not only can they achieve it, but they will be celebrated.”

From 2013 to 2018, Morgan portrayed Hilary Curtis Hamilton (formerly Winters) in “The Young and the Restless.” However, after Hilary was written off the show, Morgan returned in 2019 as her twin sister, Amanda.

“The Young and the Restless” was nominated Friday for 18 Daytime Emmy Awards, including lead actor in a drama, supporting actress in a drama, supporting actor in a drama and drama series.

“I am so immensely proud of our generation,” Morgan said.

“We are breaking glass ceilings left, right and center. ... It’s because of everybody who is out there today who is proving to the world that we can and we will do this thing called equality and unity together.”