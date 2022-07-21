Advertisement
Television

Months after CNN fired him, Chris Cuomo admits: ‘I do regret how everything ended’

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has launched a new podcast, “The Chris Cuomo Project.”
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Chris Cuomo is looking forward to a new chapter of his career.

The former CNN anchor launched an interview podcast series, “The Chris Cuomo Project,” this week, seven months after CNN fired him in December. On Thursday’s inaugural episode, Cuomo addressed two major elephants in the room. The first was his advising for brother and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment allegations.

“Let me be clear: I do regret how everything ended, but I will never regret helping my family,” he said. “I promised my father that I would always be there for my brother, and I always will be. Just like he has always been there for me, just like my sisters have been there for me and have been there for him. That’s family.”

Company Town

Chris Cuomo seeks $125 million in damages from CNN over his firing

The former prime-time host is asking for an arbitration ruling, saying CNN breached his contract.

In November 2021, the news anchor took heat for serving as an advisor to his brother. CNN initially suspended Cuomo “indefinitely” but then fired him less than a week later. Cuomo’s CNN exit was the second elephant in the room. His separation with the news network was a messy one, but Cuomo said he “will never be a hater” when it comes to CNN.

“CNN has great people, CNN has a great purpose and I wish them all the best and I miss so many of the people there, but it is time for me to move on,” he said. “I believe I can be more than I ever was before.”

Cuomo, however, did not speak about his own sexual misconduct allegations. A day after his termination, an attorney said that her client, a former ABC News colleague of Cuomo, accused the anchor of sexual misconduct.

Company Town

Sexual misconduct claim against Chris Cuomo was the last straw for CNN

An outside legal counsel informed the network there was cause to fire him. Then a former ABC News colleague’s complaint sealed his fate.

The nearly two-hour debut episode of “The Chris Cuomo Project” centered on Ukraine and featured interviews with actor Sean Penn, Ukraine Head of the Presidential Administration Andrii Yermak and a U.S. military veteran who volunteered to help Ukrainian refugees.

According to Spotify’s description, “The Chris Cuomo Project” will see the eponymous host provide his “signature take on today’s pressing current events” and will feature “in-depth interviews with newsmakers, tastemakers, and other influential figures.” New episodes will post on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“My goal is to help us all of us get to a better place. I know there are solutions, I know there are better ways we can speak to each other — dialogue, which means listening. There are changes we could make as a group and as individuals,” Cuomo said on Thursday’s episode. “That’s why I’m back.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

