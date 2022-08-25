Advertisement
‘Dancing With the Stars’ pros Sasha Farber and Emma Slater reportedly separate

A man and woman smile and pose with their heads touching
Dancers Sasha Farber, left, and Emma Slater have reportedly “been apart for many months” and have not been wearing their wedding rings.
(Bruce Glikas / Getty Images)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancers who got engaged on national television in 2016, have reportedly separated after four years of marriage.

News of the split came Tuesday via Us Weekly and People, but the couple has not yet publicly commented on the breakup.

Representatives for Slater and Farber did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment.

Sources told Us Weekly, which was first to report the separation, that the professional ballroom dancers have “been apart for many months now,” have not been wearing their wedding rings and “are each leading a single life.”

Rumors of a split had been swirling since earlier this year when the dancers made fewer appearances on each other’s Instagram pages. Neither marked their fourth wedding anniversary in March with a post either, ET reported.

Farber, 38, popped the question to Slater, 33, during an ABC broadcast of “Dancing With the Stars” in October 2016 after the pair performed a contemporary dance set to Bruno Mars’ “Just the Way You Are.” (The show moved this year to streaming sibling Disney+.) The couple tied the knot at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles in 2018.

The duo most recently choreographed several routines on the latest season of Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

