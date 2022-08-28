‘House of the Dragon,’ explained: An episode-by-episode guide

With “House of the Dragon,” TV critic Lorraine Ali writes in her review, HBO has produced a worthy heir to “Game of Thrones” — which means that tongues will once again be wagging every Sunday at whatever bloody weddings, trials by combat, naval battles and sept bombings the writers can come up with.

Not to fear. The Times TV team will be with you — and 10 or so million of your closest friends — every step of the way with episode-by-episode recaps, explainers and deep dives into the world of Westeros, 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. We’ll let you know which characters and houses to keep an eye on as the new prequel unfurls, analyze key scenes, offer context on a complicated fictional universe and speak to the talent behind the show about how it all came together. The only thing we can’t promise is that your favorites will make it to the end of the season. When you play the game of thrones, after all, you win or you die. And with the series already renewed for Season 2, no one is winning outright anytime soon.