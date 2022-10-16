‘House of the Dragon’: Princess Rhaenys Targaryen is ‘the Queen Who Never Was.’ Here’s her backstory

This story contains spoilers for HBO’s “House of the Dragon.”

The Targaryen family drama at the center of “House of the Dragon” is about to get more intense.

The reign of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) came to an end in the final moments of Episode 8, setting the stage for a conflict around succession. Because although Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) has long been his named heir, misunderstandings and outside agitators — like the King’s Hand Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) — are just some of the obstacles the series has set up as roadblocks to her coronation.

Advertisement

Viserys’ eldest son with Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Prince Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) has long been set up as the alternate candidate that others in the realm may choose to rally behind. But are there other contenders?

Now that he is married to his niece Rhaenyra, it seems unlikely that Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) will make a play for the throne. But that still leaves the Queen Who Never Was — or, if you ask this reporter, the Queen Who Should Have Been — Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), King Viserys’ cousin. Will she support one of Viserys’ children’s ascension to the Iron Throne, or stake her claim to rule herself?

What is her place on the Targaryen family tree?

Princess Rhaenys is named after her great-great-grandmother, Queen Rhaenys Targaryen, the younger sister and wife of King Aegon I (who was also married to his older sister Visenya). Also known as Aegon the Conqueror, he was the first Lord of the Seven Kingdoms who united the realm with the help of his sisters by displaying their Targaryen might and forcing the previously independent monarchs to bend their knee.

Aegon I and Rhaenys’ only son, Aenys, succeeded his father as king and was the second Targaryen to rule from the Iron Throne. King Aenys I’s son, Jaehaerys, was the king whose succession troubles were depicted in the first episode of “House of the Dragon.”

Princess Rhaenys is the only child of Jocelyn Baratheon and Prince Aemon Targaryen, the eldest of King Jaehaerys I’s children to make it to adulthood and thus his named heir. Unfortunately, the realm’s beloved King Jaehaerys — who was married to his sister, the Good Queen Alysanne — outlived most of his children and all of his obvious heirs.

That lineage seems pretty straightforward for a Targaryen

Not really. Princess Rhaenys’ great-grandmother on her father’s side is also her grandmother on her mother’s side.

Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), left, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) in HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” (Ollie Upton / HBO)

How did she become known as “the Queen Who Never Was”?

Because she was passed over as a candidate to succeed King Jaehaerys I, her grandfather, for being a woman. Since the ascension of King Aegon I, male Targaryen children had inherited the Iron Throne. The candidacy of any female children had not previously been much of an issue because any daughters that would have a claim were generally married to their brothers and they ruled together.

Princess Rhaenys’ father Aemon was the Prince of Dragonstone and King Jaehaerys’ named heir. When Aemon was killed, some thought his only child Rhaenys would be the next in line for the Iron Throne. But Jaehaerys instead named Aemon’s younger brother Prince Baelon his heir, thus creating the precedent that even for Targaryens, successions should follow male lines (according to Targaryen lore, this upset Jaehaerys’ wife Queen Alysanne, who believed women should have just as much a right to become the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms). Baelon, King Viserys’ father, would also die before ascending to the throne.

Does she have a dragon?

Yes. Princess Rhaenys’ dragon is named Meleys, also known as the Red Queen. According to the books, Meleys was the dragon first ridden by Rhaenys’ aunt, Princess Alyssa Targaryen (King Viserys’ mother).

Remind us about her marriage

Princess Rhaenys is married to Lord Corlys Velaryon of Driftmark, who is also known as the Sea Snake for his seafaring abilities. They had two children, Laena and Laenor.

House Velaryon, which also traces its ancestry to Valyria, is one of House Targaryen’s longtime allies. The Velaryons are one of the wealthiest families in Westeros and boast the biggest navy in the realm.