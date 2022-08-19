Everything you need to know about ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

Welcome to Screen Gab, the newsletter for everyone who knows when you play the game of thrones, you win or you die.

That foreboding wisdom from HBO’s fantasy epic “Game of Thrones” holds true, albeit in different form, in prequel series “House of the Dragon” — and in this week’s (spoiler-free) Break Down, we explain everything you need to know going in. (Read our review of the new series here.) Plus, we say a fond farewell to “Better Call Saul,” offer two streaming recommendations for your weekend and hear from a reader singing the praises of “Ted Lasso.”

This edition marks one year of Screen Gab, and we thank all of you out there for making it such a smashing success. Please let us know what you enjoy about the newsletter, or what we could improve, at screengab@latimes.com. We love hearing from readers. It’s a reminder that you’re out there streaming away as avidly as we are.

ICYMI

Must-read stories you might have missed

A scene from Amazon’s “A League of Their Own.” (Nicola Goode / Prime Video)

‘These stories changed my life’: How Penny Marshall shaped the new ‘League of Their Own’: A visit with the filmmaker, and affection for her baseball classic, guided Abbi Jacobson, Will Graham and company in their inclusive 2022 reboot.

How a kid from El Monte became one of Hollywood’s few Latino executives: Cris Abrego, one of Hollywood’s few high-ranking Latino executives, oversees U.S. and Latin American operations for reality TV juggernaut Banijay.

‘Legacy’ is the official story of the Lakers. Jeanie Buss says it’s also ‘the truth’: Hulu’s new docuseries has to follow in the footsteps of “Winning Time” and “They Call Me Magic.” The Lakers owner isn’t worried.

‘Horny-forward’ ‘She-Hulk’ is not your usual Marvel fare. Here are the key contrasts: The ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ team — including Jessica Gao, Kat Coiro, Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo — break down the series’ key relationships.

Turn on

Recommendations from the film and TV experts at The Times

Chris Estrada stars in “This Fool.” (Gilles Mingasson / Hulu)

A sweet, funny, sometimes rowdy comedy set in South L.A., “This Fool” (Hulu) stars comedian Chris Estrada as Julio, 30 (with, as will be noted, the face of a much older man), who lives at home with his mother (Laura Patalano) and grandmother (Julia Vera). Into the household comes Luis (Frankie Quiñones), an older cousin who has just spent eight years in prison. Julio is relatively upright, and uptight; he works at Hugs Not Thugs — “the fifth-largest gang-rehabilitation center in L.A.,” run by a not-unwise old white radical, played by Michael Imperioli — and is in a comically codependent relationship with spunky ex-girlfriend Maggie (Michelle Ortiz, the smartest of them all). Luis, whom Julio installs at Hugs and Thugs making cupcakes and participating in “group hug” sessions, is stuck in a time that the present keeps reminding him has passed. Neither is grown up; both are prone to childish power struggles on their way to increased, if not total, mutual understanding. The working title for the series, created by Estrada with “Corporate” creators Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson, was “Punk Ass Bitch,” which reflects the way the characters speak to each other, but “This Fool” captures its affectionate spirit. —Robert Lloyd

The Italian Riviera. A quaint inn for the Grand Tour set. Handsome men cavorting in the sea. American nouveau riche posing for gawkers. Sun. Fun. Puccini. Yoga. If you’re already missing your summer break as much as I am, immerse yourself in “Hotel Portofino” (PBS Passport), a series filmed like a tourism advertisement and plotted like a beach read that goes down as easy as s’mores from the fire pit. And though it appears, at first, utterly ridiculous in every particular, it ultimately does surprisingly well by both its memories of the first World War and its battle against the rise of fascism. Still, in between, it’s mostly a lens flare of good weather, soluble problems and no email. Which is exactly what vacation is for. —Matt Brennan

Catch up

Everything you need to know about the film or TV series everyone’s talking about

Bob Odenkirk in the series finale of “Better Call Saul.” (Greg Lewis / AMC/Sony Pictures Television )

If you’re a regular reader of The Times’ TV coverage, you may already be aware that we’re a little obsessed with “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul” (AMC), which concluded its sixth and final season Monday with a courtroom scene, and prison visit, for the ages — an ending, as senior writer Greg Braxton put it, that affirmed the series was a tragic love story all along. If you’ve already devoured every minute of “Saul,” and might even be preparing for an immediate rewatch, be sure to read Braxton’s interview with star Bob Odenkirk about why the series’ conclusion left him “a little shattered,” and listen to staff writer Yvonne Villarreal interview Odenkirk’s co-star Rhea Seehorn about Kim Wexler’s future on a special episode of “The Envelope” podcast. (Don’t miss our earlier stories from this season either, including conversations with Giancarlo Esposito and Tony Dalton.)

And if you haven’t yet hopped on the “Better Call Saul” bandwagon? Close this tab, open your Netflix or AMC+ account, and fire up the series premiere. Perhaps the last vestige of the aesthetic movement that came to be called TV’s latest “Golden Age,” worthy of comparison not only with its predecessor but also with “The Americans,” “The Leftovers” and “Halt and Catch Fire,” “Saul” is one of the most finely tuned, audaciously made, brilliantly acted dramas of its (or any) era, a witty, slow-burn chamber piece of thwarted ambition and rigged systems both reminiscent of “Breaking Bad” and utterly distinct from it. I challenge you to make it to the Post-It note sequence at the midway point of Season 2 — you’ll know it when you see it — without falling as deeply, tragically in love with Kim and Jimmy/Saul as they did with each other. —Matt Brennan

Break down

Times staffers chew on the pop culture of the moment — love it, hate it or somewhere in between

Olivia Cooke, left, and Emma D’Arcy in “House of the Dragon.” (Ollie Upton / HBO)

With “House of the Dragon,” HBO hopes to recapture the magic of “Game of Thrones,” which — while far from flawless, especially in its final season — dominated the pop culture conversation, racked up a whopping 59 Emmys and generally transformed the medium. But spinning off a beloved TV series is bound to leave fans at least a little wary. I sat down with The Times’ resident Westeros historians, TV critic Lorraine Ali and staff writer Tracy Brown, to answer a few important questions about the prequel series before Sunday’s premiere. —Matt Brennan

When does “House of the Dragon” take place?

172 years before “Game of Thrones’” Daenerys Targaryen is born.

How many episodes are there?

10 this season, just like “Game of Thrones.” (And HBO honcho Casey Bloys has already called a second-season renewal “a pretty good bet.”)

Who’s the Daenerys of “House of the Dragon”?

So far, that would be Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock in adolescence, Emma D’Arcy in adulthood), the daughter of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), the fifth king of the Seven Kingdoms to sit on the Iron Throne. (For reference, Robert Baratheon, the ruler at the start of “Game of Thrones,” is the 18th, and the first non-Targaryen.)

So does that mean different houses matter in this series?

Yes and no. The Targaryens, as rulers of the Seven Kingdoms from the inception of the Iron Throne to Robert Baratheon, are even more central this time around than they were in “Game of Thrones.” (And given, uh, that final season ... they were already pretty central.) But you won’t need to break out your “Game of Thrones” flowchart just yet. Some of the most important houses from “Game of Thrones” — the Starks, Tyrells and Greyjoys, as well as the Tullys, Boltons and Freys — are absent from “House of the Dragon,” at least in the early stages. And Baratheon rule is but a dust mote in its great-great-great-great-great-grandfather’s eye ... their lone mention in the premiere is in the context of their knights being defeated at a tournament.

In essence, the new series charts the beginning of the long, looooong saga by which the Targaryen grip on the Iron Throne unraveled, so for now focus your attention on their internecine squabbles, as well as the Hightowers — centered in Oldtown and known for their affluence — and the Velaryons — Targaryen allies, also descended from an old Valyrian line, who don’t appear in “Game of Thrones” at all. (Gulp!)

Oh, and the Lannisters. That family sticks around.

Will I recognize any “Game of Thrones” landmarks in the show?

That pesky Iron Throne, for one! Probably too heavy for even the most accomplished movers, it’s housed, as ever, in the Red Keep, the seat of power in Westeros since Aegon Targaryen, ancestor of Viserys, Rhaenyra and Daenerys, conquered most of the Seven Kingdoms and built both the Keep and the Throne. The capital city in which the castle is located, King’s Landing, is also the same.

You can rest assured that the Targaryens’ ancestral home on the island of Dragonstone, where the family’s heir apparent resides while awaiting the call up to the big leagues in King’s Landing, will play a part. And the presence of handsome Dornish swordsman Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), a character reminiscent of Oberyn Martell (RIP), has us primed for a return to that sunny southern clime.

It took “Game of Thrones” numerous seasons to show us the Targaryen dragons at full strength. Will I have to wait so long this time around?

You’re in luck: Those fire-breathing rascals, being instrumental to Targaryen power, turn up almost immediately in “House of the Dragon,” and displaying their full force. According to “Game of Thrones” lore, most of Valyria (people, dragons, structures) was wiped out by a massive volcanic eruption, leaving the Targaryens and their dragons as the sole survivors. Aegon Targaryen then used these dragons to conquer the Seven Kingdoms and establish the Iron Throne.

How the Targaryen dragons came to extinction, at least until Daenerys walked out of that fire, is likely to be a key element of “House of the Dragon” should it last as long as “Game of Thrones.” Dracarys!

How much incest will there be?

This is a Targaryen show, so probably a lot. Members of House Targaryen, driven by a desire to keep their bloodline “pure” — and their hair silver, and their skin white — have often, though not exclusively, practiced incestuous marriage. As a result, many members of the family also suffer from insanity, which will in time become a problem. (See: Daenerys’ daddy the Mad King, the unraveling Targaryen grip on the Iron Throne, etc.)

Will I have to watch the show with my hands over my eyes?

For the gore factor, yes. The series is as unflinching in its depiction of bloody death, dismemberment, gruesome “entertainments” worthy of the Roman Colosseum and all other forms of squishing and squelching bodies it can devise. As for sexual violence, though — a source of frequent controversy in “Game of Thrones” — writer and executive producer Sara Hess has said that it will not be depicted onscreen.

And what about the nudity?

There’s still plenty — brothel scenes and bedroom scenes galore. Still not enough men’s butts, though.

I have been living under a rock since 2011. Do I have to watch “Game of Thrones” before I start “House of the Dragon”?

No. Times TV editor Matt Brennan watched the series premiere mostly without understanding who any of these people are and what their connection to “Game of Thrones” even was, and he was riveted. Of course, familiarity with the “Game of Thrones” universe may deepen one’s experience of “House of the Dragon,” but the series stands on its own as a drama of palace intrigue.

And an only slightly spoiler-y question for readers to answer after watching the premiere: What do you think gets chopped off in THAT scene?

No, really. Inquiring minds want to know.

Mail bag

Recommendations from Screen Gab readers

Jason Sudeikis and Sarah Niles in “Ted Lasso” Season 2. (Colin Hutton / Apple TV+)

I have a few faves: “Ted Lasso,” “The Great,” “Evil,” “Barry,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Loot.” But for consistency of joy and satisfaction, I will focus on the “Lasso Effect.”

Falling for “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) is like a low-expectation blind date turning out to be love at first sight. I am not alone in this. It’s a profoundly positive show in a sneaky, brilliantly dark way.

For anyone who hasn’t watched the show, it turns the classic “sour, dysfunctional team dynamic” of “The Office” on its head.

The malicious hiring of relentlessly cheerful Midwestern high school football coach Lasso (played to perfection by Jason Sudeikis) to lead sad-sack minor league English football team Richmond to self-destruct, backfires with the “never say die” attitude of the hopeless optimist. The show is bitingly funny, astonishingly uplifting and delightful in its sweet bitterness.

As a show that pokes sly fun at toxic masculinity, cultural differences and the obsessive, cutthroat sports world, “Ted Lasso” scores with brilliant, hard-won leadership lessons in team (and self-) management that Elon Musk could benefit from.

The diversity of the cast feels natural and unforced; the hilarious reverses are totally on point; and irresistible characters and performances lift the show into the majors. (The Emmys agree, showering the show’s second season with 20 nominations.) It’s impossible to feel depressed post-"Lasso” binge except for the craving for Season 3.

You don’t have to like soccer to love “Ted Lasso,” you only need a willingness to believe that when you hit rock bottom it can only get better.

— Judi Jordan, Santa Monica

What’s next

Listings coordinator Matt Cooper highlights the TV shows and streaming movies to keep an eye on

Fri., Aug. 19

“Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+): “Catastrophe’s” Sharon Horgan heads the cast of this new Britcom.

“Echoes” (Netflix): “True Detective’s” Michelle Monaghan plays identical twins who secretly swap lives on a regular basis in this new mystery drama.

“Good Sex” (Discovery+): Let’s go to the tape! A sex therapist has couples film their romantic encounters for later review in this new docuseries.

“Making the Cut” (Prime Video): Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn put a new contingent of designers through their paces as the competition returns.

“Orphan: First Kill” (Paramount+): And when she was bad, she was horrid in this 2022 prequel to the 2009 terror tale.

“Spin Me Round” (AMC+): “The Little Hours’” Alison Brie, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen and Aubrey Plaza reunite in this madcap 2022 comedy set in Italy.

“Sprung” (Freevee): “Raising Hope’s” Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton reunite in this new caper comedy.

“Surfside Girls” (Apple TV+): Teen BFFs get caught up in a supernatural mystery in this new family-friendly comedy.

“CMT Campfire Sessions” (CMT, 10 p.m.): Old Crow Medicine Show does the pickin’ and grinnin’ in this new episode.

“The New York Times Presents” (FX, 10 p.m.): The newsmagazine investigates a doctor infamous for spreading COVID-19 misinformation online.

Sat., Aug. 20

“Dating the Delaneys” (Hallmark, 8 p.m.): A divorcee, her mother and her teen daughter have a series of romantic misadventures in this new TV movie.

“Temptation Under the Sun” (Lifetime, 8 p.m.): A detective on a tropical vacation finds herself in hot water in this new mystery thriller.

Sun., Aug. 21

“Big Lies in a Small Town” (Lifetime, 8 p.m.): A woman’s teenage daughter is abducted by a most unusual suspect in this new thriller.

“House of the Dragon” (HBO, 9 p.m.): Return with us now to Westeros in this new “Game of Thrones” prequel based on the fantasy novels of George R.R. Martin.

“Ghosts of Devil’s Perch” (Travel, 9 p.m.): That historic mining town is haunted — haunted, I tells ya! — in this new unscripted series.

Mon., Aug. 22

“Kevin Can F— Himself” (AMC, 9 p.m.): This sardonic sitcom starring Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) returns for a second and final season.

“Bob and Sophie on the Coast” (Food Network, 9 p.m.): Mr. Flay and his daughter scope out L.A.’s foodie scene in this new three-part series.

“Running Wild With Bear Grylls” (Nat Geo, 9 and 10 p.m.): The adventure series ends its season with back-to-back episodes featuring Anthony Anderson and Rob Riggle, respectively.

Tue., Aug. 23

“Chad and JT Go Deep” (Netflix): The comedic duo take their unique brand of social activism to the next level in the new series.

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu): The mystery comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez ends its second season.

“So Vam” (Shudder): Once bitten, an aspiring drag queen turned vampire is anything but shy in this 2021 horror tale.

“Motherland: Fort Salem” (Freeform, 10 p.m.): The supernatural drama ends its three-season run.

Wed., Aug. 24

“Lost Ollie” (Netflix): “Jane the Virgin’s” Gina Rodriguez and “New Girl’s” Jake Johnson lend their voices to this new family-friendly animated series.

“Mo” (Netflix): Palestinian American comic Mo Amer headlines this new semiautobiographical sitcom set in Texas.

“Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee” (Netflix): This new documentary retells the bizarre tale of the antivirus software pioneer turned international fugitive.

“Selling the OC” (Netflix): The real estate series “Selling Sunset” begets a new spinoff set in Orange County.

“Katrina Babies” (HBO, 9 p.m.): New Orleanians who came of age in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 share their stories in this new documentary.

“Archer” (FXX, 10 p.m.): The world’s greatest secret agent (H. Jon Benjamin) is back in action as the animated comedy returns.

“Bad Hair Day” (TLC, 10 p.m.): Doctors treat hair-related medical conditions like alopecia in this new unscripted series.

“Welcome to Wrexham” (FX, 10 and 10:30 p.m.): Ted who? Ryan Reynolds and “It’s Always Sunny’s” Rob McElhenney take over a British soccer club in this new reality series.

Thu., Aug. 25

“Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons” (BET+): It’s old money versus new money in this soapy new miniseries.

“The End Is Nye” (Peacock): Bill Nye the Science Guy is your master of disaster in this new series designed to help you survive whatever catastrophes may come.

“House of Ho” (HBO Max): This reality series about a well-to-do Vietnamese American family in Houston is back for Season 2.

“Mike” (Hulu): The life and troubled times of former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson are dramatized in this new miniseries. “Moonlight’s” Trevante Rhodes stars.

“Star Trek Lower Decks” (Peacock): The animated sci-fi comedy/franchise entry boldly launches a third season.

“That’s Amor” (Netflix): After getting fired, and then dumped, a woman hooks up with a hunky Spanish chef in this new rom-com.

“Little Demon” (FXX, 10 and 10:30 p.m.): She’s your typical teen and she’s the Antichrist in this new animated comedy with the voices of Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza.