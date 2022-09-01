Fox’s “Monarch,” premiering Sept. 11, asks a specific question: “What if the Romanov dynasty was reimagined as a family of country stars in Texas?” says series creator Melissa London Hilfers. “Fox was specifically looking for something in the country music space, and wanted original music to be a big part of the show. They’ve had iconic music shows in the past like ‘Empire’ and ‘Glee,’ so they really know what works.”

Figuring out “what works” when incorporating original songs is a feat achieved only rarely on TV. In addition to the artistic tightrope walk of fitting larger-than-life musical moments to the small screen, the logistics of creating and capturing numerous standout tracks within a constrained production schedule is a shape-shifting puzzle. Yet the payoff, creative and financial, can be substantial. “Empire” and “Nashville” showcased the wide viewership for music industry dramas with strong soundtracks; “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” demonstrated how to drive a story with sharp musical comedy; and “Bob’s Burgers” has kept the beats of all its genres going for 238 episodes and counting.

The Times spoke to creatives from a range of shows, past and present, about what makes writing songs for television nearly impossible to pull off — and how to make them really sing anyway.