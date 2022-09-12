Ugly tears, hedonism and a spit take: Barrymore and Long reunite on her talk show

For her Season 3 opener, Drew Barrymore brought back another famous ex.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” host invited ex-boyfriend Justin Long to the set for her Monday season premiere and teared up at their reunion, which mined the personal and — of course, the show being what it is — showed how highly they think of each other.

Barrymore, 47, greeted the “Barbarian” star, 44, with a hug and almost immediately broke down into tears as she told him how much she loved him.

The TV appearance comes less than two months after Barrymore waxed poetic about their late 2000s romance in a July episode of her show featuring actor-comedian Mike Birbiglia. She told Birbiglia that she was “very much in love with Justin ... ‘cause he is funny” and has the “sharpest wit.”

“You wanna know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there’s a few reasons … but the comedy is definitely [one of them],” the host said at the time.

Long appeared on the show Monday to plug his new horror flick, “Barbarian,” which topped the weekend box office, and said he was flattered by Barrymore’s tribute because he actually think she’s the funniest person he ever met. (The two said they had kept in touch via text and audio messages.)

“We laughed so much. Like that was so much part of our connection was that we love funny people. We enjoy laughing at all times,” Barrymore told him.

“I love that we’ve maintained our love,” Long added. “Because I don’t think ... I know from my end it’ll never go anywhere. I’ll love you always. So, I’m glad that we’re able to still have that. I mean that. I’ll always love you.”

“I will always love you so much. You are so important to me,” she replied, as they hugged it out and Barrymore ugly-cried in the embrace.

“I feel like we’ve been through so much together too,” she added. “I felt like when we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up, Justin.’ Like I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”

“You were the best,” said Long.

“We had so much fun but we were more hedonistic. A little more immature. We would get together, we would break up,” she said. “It was chaos, it was hella fun.”

“Fun chaos — well yeah, most hedonism is fun,” Long added, at one point reaching over to fix the host’s smudged makeup.

Barrymore and Long dated on and off from 2007 to 2010 when they also starred in the 2009 rom-com “He’s Just Not That Into You” and 2010 comedy “Going the Distance.” Since then, she married and divorced Will Kopelman, with whom she shares two daughters, and Long has dated “Blue Crush” star Kate Bosworth since 2021. (Barrymore, on brand, also added how much she loved Bosworth for him.)

Long told Barrymore that he “cherished that time” they were together, and being the funny guy she knows him to be, got her to do a spit take while they reminisced about their old game nights and one particular competition with Quentin Tarantino.

In the show’s cold open, the “Charlie’s Angels” star, who invited her ex-husband Tom Green onto the show in 2020, told her audience how great it is to “champion your ex.”