Chris Redd joins the flood of ‘SNL’ departures ahead of show’s upcoming 48th season

Chris Redd is done with “Saturday Night Live,” The Times has confirmed.

Redd, whose impressions repertoire has included Kanye West and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, joins Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari and Alex Moffat on the list of cast members who won’t be back for the 48th season of the late-night sketch show.

Redd called his five years on the NBC series “the experience of a lifetime.”

“Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to [creator] Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization,” he continued in the statement. “From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

Representatives for Redd and for “Saturday Night Live” did not respond immediately Tuesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

McKinnon, Davidson, Bryant and Mooney made their intentions known back in May, right around the time the show’s 47th season finale aired. The others gave notice earlier this month.

Redd’s career has been hot lately, with an upcoming HBO comedy special, “Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?” — filmed last month in St. Louis, Mo. He’s also attached to star in the feature film “Cyber Monday,” which is currently in development at Universal.

Redd starred in the first season of the Peacock sitcom “Bust Down,” which premiered in March.

“It’s a Black show, but it’s a Black show that’s not trying to remind y’all to be Black,” Redd said recently about the series, which revolves around casino workers in Gary, Ind., who come up with really bad ideas to try to solve problems. (The fate of the show’s second season isn’t yet known; co-star and creator Jak Knight died in July.)

He has also appeared on “Kenan,” the NBC series that starred longtime “SNL” cast member Kenan Thompson.