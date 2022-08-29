Hulk girl summer: Megan Thee Stallion to make MCU debut in ‘She-Hulk’ on Disney+

Introducing Megan Thee Marvel Star.

A Cut profile of Megan Thee Stallion revealed on Monday that the rapper is poised to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” The 27-year-old sensation has been cast in the new Disney+ series, as well as the A24 musical comedy “F— Identical Twins.”

Representatives for Disney and Marvel did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment. New episodes of “She-Hulk” premiere Thursdays on Disney+.

Music The traumatic, transformative year of Megan Thee Stallion In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion clocked two smash hits, advocated for Black women on ‘SNL’ and got four Grammy nods. She also survived a shooting and its aftermath.

Created by Jessica Gao, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters — cousin of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner (a.k.a. the Hulk) — who suddenly gains the ability to transform into a green giant herself after being exposed to Banner’s radioactive blood. The Cut did not specify which character Megan Thee Stallion will play in the show, which also features Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Benedict Wong, Charlie Cox and others.

The “Savage” hitmaker has previously guest-starred on the NBC crime series “Good Girls” and the Starz drama “P-Valley.” The Grammy winner told the Cut that she originally auditioned to play the lead role of Mercedes (Brandee Evans) in “P-Valley,” which centers on dancers at a fictional Mississippi strip club.

Advertisement

“I was just coming up, and I read for Mercedes,” Megan Thee Stallion explained, “but seeing Brandee play Mercedes, I’m like, Obviously, I was not here yet. She’s so perfect for that role.”

Impressed by her talent, “P-Valley” creator Katori Hall instead invited Megan Thee Stallion to appear in a 2022 episode of the show as her alter ego, Tina Snow.

“This young lady has swag. She has power,” Hall told the Cut. “She has something to say. She’s obviously gorgeous to look at. This is a young artist.”

“She has it in her tool bag to do anything,” added J. Alphonse Nicholson, who plays Lil Murda on “P-Valley.” “You could see her in a period piece, whether she’s playing someone in the 1960s trying to come up and make it, or whether she’s in a futuresque sci-fi film and she’s out here whuping ass and fighting on some Marvel stuff. I think she could bring it all to the table just because she has that glow.”

News of Megan Thee Stallion’s Marvel casting has surfaced less than a month after she released her sophomore studio album, “Traumazine,” which explores painful emotions and events the recording artist has experienced.

“My alter egos have been people that I had to be at those times to be like my armor, like my shield,” Megan Thee Stallion told the Cut.

“I had to be Hot-Girl Meg at that time. I had to be Tina Snow at that time. I had to be Megan Thee Stallion at that time ... I love this album because I feel like it’s just me talking. It’s just Megan. It’s not me having to be anybody else.”