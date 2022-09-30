Trevor Noah, Dua Lipa spark dating rumors amid his ‘Daily Show’ exit

Outgoing “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah made headlines Thursday for announcing the conclusion of his seven-year stint on the Comedy Central show. But not long before that, he sparked dating rumors with “Levitating” pop star Dua Lipa.

The comedian and “Sweetest Pie” singer were photographed this week apparently locking lips just days before he announced the end of his Emmy-nominated run on the late-night series.

Noah, 38, and Lipa, 27, were spotted Wednesday at Miss Lily’s in the East Village in New York City, according to the Daily Mail, which published several photos of their rendezvous. (The very same publication published a Friday column by Meghan McCain titled “I loved The Daily Show and Trevor Noah ruined it.”)

They “quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant,” a source told the tabloid. “It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal.”

Noah and Lipa reportedly left together after the meal and took a walk, “stopping for long embraces,” a kiss and hugs.

Representatives for Noah and Lipa did not immediately respond Friday to The Times’ requests for comment.

The rumored romance comes not long after each of them called it quits on their previous high-profile relationships. The “Cold Heart” singer split from her longtime boyfriend, model Anwar Hadid — brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid — in December. The “Born a Crime” author reportedly ended things with actor-girlfriend Minka Kelly last May.

It’s unclear when their relationship started, though the Daily Mail speculated that they crossed paths at this year’s Grammy Awards, which Noah hosted in Las Vegas last April and where the English singer presented with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. (It was a twinning moment reminiscent of a stunt by music legends Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston.)

Noah told his studio audience and viewers Thursday that he would step away from “The Daily Show” seven years after taking over the post from comedian Jon Stewart. He criticized President Trump, hosted luminaries, weathered the volatile COVID-19 pandemic and even feuded with rapper Kanye West during his run. (In case you didn’t read McCain’s piece, the conservative argued that “Noah never lived up to his predecessor” in the ratings and that he “got by on his ‘cool kid’ clout in the media.”)

“It’s time,” the late-night host said Thursday on TV and online.

“I realized there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows,” the South Africa-born comic added. “I miss just being everywhere, doing everything.”

Representatives for the series said that there is “no timetable for his departure” and that they’re “working together on next steps.” Here’s hoping they include addressing the dating rumors in his upcoming monologues.